Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett suggested that blamed "somebody" for "adding a zero" in economic numbers that made their way to President Trump, who incorrectly claimed in a tweet this morning that the GDP rate is higher than the unemployment rate for the fist time in 100 years.

"I don't know the whole chain of command," Hassett offered, "but what is true is that it's the highest in 10 years. And at some point, somebody probably conveyed it to him, adding a zero to that, and they shouldn't have done that."

About those numbers

The first two numbers are correct, although they measure completely different things, and in different ways.

The overall US economy grew at a 4.2% annual rate in the second quarter. Unemployment was between 3.8% and 4% during the quarter, and it came in at 3.9% in August.

That's all good news.

"It's definitely better when it's true than when it's not," said Justin Wolfers, professor of economics at University of Michigan. "I like high GDP growth and low unemployment."

But Trump got it wrong — way wrong — when he said it hasn't happened in a century.

In the last 70 years, it's happened in at least 62 quarters, most recently in 2006.

Reporting by CNN's Chris Isidore