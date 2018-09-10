White House press secretary Sarah Sanders reiterated President Trump's comments made on Air Force One last week when the President said Attorney General Jeff Sessions should investigate and uncover the identity of the senior administration official who penned an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times.

"Certainly, if there's an individual, whether or not, since we don't know who they are, if that individual is in meetings that were national security is being discussed or other important topics and they are attempting to undermine the executive branch, that would certainly be problematic and something that the Department of Justice should look into," Sanders said.

Asked if that would be a suggestion of misuse of classified information, Sanders said, "Once again, it's something that the department of justice should simply look into and that's for them to make that determination."