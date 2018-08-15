Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper just called into CNN to react to the news that President Trump had revoked former CIA chief John Brennan's security clearance -- and he may lose his soon, too.

He said that while he hasn't had any access to current intelligence since leaving the government in January 2017, he has consulted with certain senior members of the current administration. He said he wouldn't name them "for their own protection."

But as for the implications of Trump's act, Clapper said it was more of a First Amendment issue than anything else:

"So will the republic stand or fall on whether John [Brennan] retains his access to classified information, or mine or any others that were named? Of course not. The larger issue here, to me, throughout has been an infringement of First Amendment rights. And I think people ought to think seriously about that."