John Brennan: Trump's actions are "part of a broader effort" to suppress freedom of speech and punish critics

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders today named nine former US officials, whose security clearances were being scrutinized by President Trump.

She said Trump was looking at stripping their security clearances, and announced that the President had also revoked former CIA Director John Brennan's clearances.

Four of those officials — Susan Rice, former United States national security advisor; Sally Yates, former US deputy attorney general; Lisa Page, former lawyer for the FBI; and Bruce Ohr, former associate deputy attorney general — declined to comment on Sanders' announcement.

Sanders also named: