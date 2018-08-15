How Trump justified revoking ex-CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, quoting a statement by President Trump, outlined the reasons why President Trump felt he needed to revoke ex-CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance.

"First, at this point in my administration, any benefits that senior officials might glean from consultations with Mr. Brennan are now outweighed by the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior," Trump claimed.

"Second, that conduct and behavior has tested and far exceeded the limits of any professional courtesy that may have been due to him. Mr. Brennan has a history that calls into question his objectivity and credibility."

One specific example Trump cited in his announcement, according to Sarah Sanders, was the CIA's infiltration of Senate computers during Brennan's time at the helm of the CIA.

Brennan has “recently leveraged his status” as a former official to “make a series of unfounded allegations” about the administrations, which she called “increasingly frenzied commentary.”

She continued, “Such access is particularly inappropriate when such officials have transitioned into highly political positions.