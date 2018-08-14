Follow the White House press briefingBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Defense officials discuss ID of possible Korean War remains
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders brought defense officials to today's press briefing to discuss the possible remains of US troops killed during the Korean War. The remains were recently brought back to the US from North Korea.
Officials are now trying to identify the remains.
Kelly McKeague, the director of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, is answering reporters' questions now. Here's his opening remarks to reporters:
5 questions that could come up at today's briefing
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is expected to hold a press briefing at 2:30 p.m. ET today.
Here are some questions reporters may ask her:
- Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman has already released a tape of her firing, and she said she could release more from her time in the administration. What exactly might be on those tapes?
- Speaking of Omarosa: President Trump today referred to her as a "dog." Does the White House see that comment as either racist or sexist?
- President Trump failed to mention Sen. John McCain at a signing ceremony for the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act. Why didn't the President thank the senator the bill is named after?
- Closing statements in the trial against Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort are set to begin tomorrow. Does the White House have any comment on the case?
- According to a new poll, two-thirds of Americans would like to see special counsel Robert Mueller finish his probe into Russian election interference before voters the midterms this November. Does the President agree with that timeline?
White House press briefing set for 2:30 p.m. ET
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will hold a press briefing this afternoon.
It's the first briefing since President Trump returned from his 11-day working vacation at his New Jersey golf club.
A lot happened during that vacation. Here's a look at some of them:
- The Manafort trial: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is on trial.Prosecutors' goal is to connect the dots between the criminal charges against Manafort, and they're now close to wrapping up their case.
- Ohio special election: Ohio voters went to the polls last week for a special election in for Ohio 12th Congressional District. Six days after the vote, it's still too close to call.
- GOP congressman indicted: Rep. Chris Collins of New York was charged with alleged securities fraud, wire fraud and making false statements to the FBI, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. He has since suspended his reelection campaign.
- Omarosa went rogue: Omarosa Manigault Newman, a reality TV star who entered the White House as one of Trump's longest-serving associates, has turned on him. She wrote a tell-all book and evidently taped a few conversations.