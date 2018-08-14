Upcoming
Follow the White House press briefingBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
1 hr 1 min ago11:10 AM ET, Tue August 14, 2018
White House press briefing set for 2 p.m. ET
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will hold a press briefing this afternoon.
It's the first briefing since President Trump returned from his 11-day working vacation at his New Jersey golf club.
A lot happened during that vacation. Here's a look at some of them:
- The Manafort trial: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is on trial.Prosecutors' goal is to connect the dots between the criminal charges against Manafort, and they're now close to wrapping up their case.
- Ohio special election: Ohio voters went to the polls last week for a special election in for Ohio 12th Congressional District. Six days after the vote, it's still too close to call.
- GOP congressman indicted: Rep. Chris Collins of New York was charged with alleged securities fraud, wire fraud and making false statements to the FBI, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. He has since suspended his reelection campaign.
- Omarosa went rogue: Omarosa Manigault Newman, a reality TV star who entered the White House as one of Trump's longest-serving associates, has turned on him. She wrote a tell-all book and evidently taped a few conversations.