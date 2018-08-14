Sanders "can't guarantee" Trump hasn't used the N-word

A reporter just asked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders if she has signed a non-disclosure agreement, also known as an NDA.

Here's what she said:

"I'm not going back and forth who signs an NDA. I can tell you it's common for a lot of employees to sign NDAs, including in government, particularly with anyone with a security clearance."

Why we're talking about NDAs:

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former White House aide and reality TV star, claims in her forthcoming book that President Trump's re-election campaign offered her a lucrative contract in exchange for her signature on a strict non-disclosure agreement after her ouster from the administration last year

On Monday, Trump alleged Manigault Newman was already bound by an agreement not to speak about her time at the White House.

"Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement!" he wrote.

Here's more from Sanders: