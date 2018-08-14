White House on Trump's "dog" comment: "The President’s an equal opportunity person that calls things like he sees it"

Asked about President Trump’s language on Twitter today calling Omarosa Manigault Newman a “crazed, crying lowlife” and a "dog," press secretary Sarah Sanders sought to defend the President, claiming he was “voicing frustration.”

“I think the President is certainly voicing his frustration with the fact that this person has shown a complete lack of integrity,” Sanders said, noting that he was “particularly” frustrated with her actions following her time at the White House.

On why was she hired: Sanders said Trump “wanted to give her a chance.”

She added that Trump later gave White House chief of staff John Kelly “full authority to carry out the decision to let her go.”