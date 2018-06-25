Follow the White House press briefingBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
White House: "Just because you don’t see a judge doesn’t mean you aren’t receiving due process"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House on Monday sought to explain President Trump's weekend tweet suggesting undocumented immigrants not be granted due process.
"Just because you don’t see a judge doesn’t mean you aren’t receiving due process," press secretary Sarah Sanders said during her briefing.
She added that "virtually all Americans" agree that drawn-out court proceedings don't make sense for migrants that enter the country illegally. (She supplied no poll numbers supporting that claim.)
She said the President wants "secure borders and a very legal and easy immigration process." She also said Trump "would certainly like to see more expedited removal."
Sanders opens briefing with statement about being 86'd from the Red Hen
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant over the weekend, an experience she and the President both tweeted about, opened her briefing today with a statement about the experience.
"I was asked to leave a restaurant this weekend where I attempted to have dinner with my family. My husband and I politely left and went home. I was asked to leave because I worked for President Trump," she explained of the incident at Lexington's Red Hen. "We are allowed to disagree but should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm."
She added, "This goes for all people regardless of politics -- some have chosen hate and vandalism toward the restaurant that I was asked to leave from."
6 questions that could come up in today's press briefing
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will take reporters' questions starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here are some of the questions that might come up:
- The Trump administration yesterday released plans for how it will reunite families who were separated at the border — but it won't be a quick process. Is the government working to expedite any of those reunions?
- It appears House Republicans do not have the votes to pass a comprehensive immigration plan. What would the President like to see happen in Congress on the issue?
- The Secretary of State says he's not putting a timeline on negotiations with North Korea, so how is the Trump administration judging progress in affairs with the country?
- Why did the President call out on Twitter a small Virginia restaurant that asked his press secretary to leave?
- On the same topic: The Trump administration sided with a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple. Is that situation different from a restaurant refusing service to a Trump administration employee?
- Does the White House have any further comment on Melania Trump's "I really don't care" jacket?
Trump insults restaurant that booted Sarah Sanders
From CNN's Eli Watkins
President Donald Trump on Monday insulted a small Virginia restaurant that recently asked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to leave.
The tweet serves to amplify a controversy that has been seized on by conservatives as an example of harassment of Trump officials by progressives.
"The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!" Trump said.
Sanders said on Saturday that she "politely left" when the owner of the restaurant told her to go because she works for Trump. The owner Stephanie Wilkinson told The Washington Post in an interview Saturday that she "would have done the same thing again." Wilkinson did not respond to CNN requests for comment over the weekend.
The incident came shortly after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen left a Mexican restaurant in Washington after protesters confronted her there.
The President's decision to call out the restaurant by name came hours after he tweeted an attack on Jimmy Fallon over a perceived slight by the "Tonight Show" host in a recent interview.