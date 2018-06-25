White House: "Just because you don’t see a judge doesn’t mean you aren’t receiving due process"

The White House on Monday sought to explain President Trump's weekend tweet suggesting undocumented immigrants not be granted due process.

"Just because you don’t see a judge doesn’t mean you aren’t receiving due process," press secretary Sarah Sanders said during her briefing.

She added that "virtually all Americans" agree that drawn-out court proceedings don't make sense for migrants that enter the country illegally. (She supplied no poll numbers supporting that claim.)

"Virtually all Americans agree that it makes no sense that an illegal alien sets one foot on American soil and then they would go through a three to five year judicial process to be removed from the country," Sanders said.

She said the President wants "secure borders and a very legal and easy immigration process." She also said Trump "would certainly like to see more expedited removal."

