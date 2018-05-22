White House press secretary Sarah Sanders fired back at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's criticism of Trump's handling of Chinese telecom firm ZTE by pointing to Schumer's "weakness when it comes to China."

But just yesterday, President Trump suggested he and Schumer "have long agreed" on the issue of trade with China.

Sanders on Tuesday called Schumer "probably the last person we would call and ask for on how to make a deal," citing what she described as Schumer's poor negotiating track record and "his weakness when it comes to China.

"Sen. Schumer is not somebody this White House is probably ever going to take advice from on how to negotiate or get a good deal on anything, particularly based on his track record and certainly I think his weakness when it comes to China," Sanders said.