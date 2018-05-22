Follow the White House press briefingBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Sanders says White House will "look into" why some reporters were banned from EPA event
The Environmental Protection Agency blocked reporters from several news outlets from a national summit earlier today where Scott Pruitt, the agency's chief, was speaking.
Today, press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked if the White House agrees with how the situation was handled.
"Certainly, we'll look into the matter," she said.
Sanders then told reporters to look at the EPA's statement, which was issued after the incident.
In a statement, Jahan Wilcox, an EPA spokesman, said the agency barred reporters from attending due to space limitations inside the venue. He said the EPA was able to accommodate only 10 reporters and that it provided a livestream "for those we could not accommodate."
"This was simply an issue of the room reaching capacity, which reporters were aware of prior to the event," Wilcox said.
Sanders won't say why US will guarantee Kim Jong Un's safety
CNN's Pamela Brown asked Sarah Sanders why President Trump would guarantee the safety of a dictator like North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
Sanders didn’t answer the question, saying only that the goal of the conversations was “complete and total denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula.
"Again, the goal and the purpose of these conversations would be to have complete and total denuclearization of the peninsula and the President has been upfront about that part of the conversation and we’re going to continue to move forward," Sanders said.
Meeting between Justice Department and lawmakers will happen on Thursday
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House says a meeting between Justice Department officials and lawmakers that President Trump requested will occur on Thursday.
Press secretary Sarah Sanders said Reps. Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy would attend alongside FBI Director Chris Wray, DNI Dan Coats and Acting Assistant Attorney General Edward O'Callaghan.
She said no members of White House staff would be in attendance.
Trump tasked chief of staff John Kelly with arranging the meeting during a meeting Monday with deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein and Wray.
How Trump is preparing for the summit with Kim Jong Un
A reporter asked Sanders how Trump was preparing for his summit with Kim Jong Un.
Sanders said Trump has spent "a significant amount of time" speaking with both other world leaders as well as his national security team on the subject.
"This is something they talk about on a daily basis and will continue to in preparation," Sanders said.
White House: We are still preparing for North Korea summit
A reporter asked Sarah Sanders if she agreed with a South Korean official who say there would be a 99% chance that the summit with Kim Jong un doesn’t happen. The reporter also asked how the President would ultimately make the decision about whether or not to go.
"The President addressed this earlier directly to you and said that we'll see what happens," Sanders said. "We continue to prepare for for the summit and if they want to meet we will certainly be ready."
As to any preconditions the President had, Sanders said, "The President has laid out what he wants to see as a commitment to denuclearization. That has not changed."
5 questions that could come up at today's briefing
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will soon take the podium for today's press briefing where she will likely face tough questions from reporters.
Here are a few of the questions we think they might ask:
- President Trump questioned whether preparations for the June 12 summit with North Korea could be completed in time. Where do talks with Kim Jong Un stand? Does the White House believe the summit will be delayed or canceled?
- Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen pushed back on the intelligence community's January 2017 assessment that Russia meddled in the 2016 election. She said she believed Russians tried to sow discord, but she was "not aware" they tried to help Trump win. Does the White House agree with Nielsen?
- The Environmental Protection Agency blocked reporters from several news outlets from a national summit on Tuesday where Scott Pruitt, the agency's chief, was speaking. Why did the EPA block reporters from attending the meeting?
- Top officials at the Justice Department, the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence agreed to share highly classified information with lawmakers related to the Russia investigation amid an escalating controversy over the bureau's use of a confidential intelligence source during the 2016 presidential campaign. What are lawmakers and the White House looking for?
- The deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, has renewed calls for more gun regulations. Will the President and the White House revisit gun laws? Does Trump plan to visit the victims in Texas?
Sarah Sanders holds press briefing at 3 p.m. ET
Press secretary Sarah Sanders will take questions from reporters at today's White House press briefing.
She will likely be peppered with questions about President Trump's remarks on North Korea.
Earlier today, Trump hinted that June 12 summit with North Korea may be delayed.
Trump said preparations were "moving along" for the talks with Kim, but suggested there may not be enough time for the two sides to agree on mutually agreeable parameters.