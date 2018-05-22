The Environmental Protection Agency blocked reporters from several news outlets from a national summit earlier today where Scott Pruitt, the agency's chief, was speaking.

Today, press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked if the White House agrees with how the situation was handled.

"Certainly, we'll look into the matter," she said.

Sanders then told reporters to look at the EPA's statement, which was issued after the incident.

In a statement, Jahan Wilcox, an EPA spokesman, said the agency barred reporters from attending due to space limitations inside the venue. He said the EPA was able to accommodate only 10 reporters and that it provided a livestream "for those we could not accommodate."

"This was simply an issue of the room reaching capacity, which reporters were aware of prior to the event," Wilcox said.