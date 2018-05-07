Follow the White House press briefingMeg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
JUST IN: Trump says he will make Iran announcement tomorrow
What will President Trump do about the Iran nuclear deal? He just tweeted that he will announce his decision Tuesday.
White House congratulates Putin on swearing-in
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House congratulated Russian leader Vladimir Putin on his swearing-in Monday, but said protesters had a right to assemble.
"First of all, the President congratulates him and looks forward to a time when we can hopefully have a good relationship with Russia, however the United States believes that everyone has a right to be heard and assemble peacefully," press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
Hundreds of people were detained over the weekend in an anti-government protest in Moscow.
Sanders "not aware" of other payoffs to women
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Sarah Sanders said on Monday she's not aware of additional activity by President Trump that might warrant a hush money payoff.
"I'm not aware of any other activity, but I'd refer to you Rudy Giuliani to respond to any of those questions or anybody else on the President's outside counsel," Sanders said.
She was responding to a comment by Giuliani over the weekend suggesting it was possible that Michael Cohen may have paid off other women.
Trump feels Giuliani is an added "value" to his legal team
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked about President Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and whether the President was pleased with the slew of interviews he's done over the past week.
White House: John Kerry won't have impact on Iran deal
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
John Kerry's interactions with Iranian officials won't impact the Iran nuclear deal, the White House said.
"I don't think it impacts it at all. The President spoke out about that pretty clearly and I don't think that we would take advice from somebody who created what the President sees to be one of the worst deals ever made," press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday. "I'm not sure why we would start listening to him now."
Earlier Monday, Trump tweeted: "The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal. He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!"
White House: Trump's decision on the Iran nuclear deal is coming soon
President Trump has until May 12 deadline to decide whether to continue waiving sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the 2015 Iran deal.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders would not say if Trump in wavering on the deal, but said the President would soon make an announcement about it.
"As you know, he’s got a few days to do that and we’ll let you know when he is ready to make a decision on it," Sanders said.
Trump's CIA pick is "100% committed to going through this confirmation process"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
CIA director nominee Gina Haspel is "100 percent" committed to seeing her confirmation process through, despite offering to withdraw her nomination over the weekend.
Press secretary Sarah Sanders said Haspel's goal is to ensure "the integrity of the CIA remains intact" and "isn’t unnecessarily attacked."
Sanders said Haspel "wanted to do everything she can to protect the agency" as she was weighing whether to withdraw.
"She is 100 percent committed to going through this confirmation process and being confirmed as the next leader of the CIA," she said.
White House is monitoring lava flow in Hawaii
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House has been in touch with local and state officials in Hawaii following an earthquake and ensuing lava flow, press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday.
President Trump will continue to monitor the situation, she said. She encouraged residents to follow instructions from local authorities.
5 questions that could come up at today's briefing
- In Trump's CIA pick: Is Trump confident his nominee to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel, will be confirmed? (She offered to withdraw her name after some White House officials raised concerns.)
- On Mueller's team: Trump today suggested that "angry Democrats" on special counsel Robert Mueller's team could face legal action over alleged "conflicts of interest." Who is he talking about exactly, and what are those "conflicts of interest"?
- On Giuliani: Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he is still getting up to speed on the facts of the President's legal situation. Will Giuliani continue to give interviews — like the whirlwind ones he gave last week — as he reads in?
- On North Korea: When and where will President Trump meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?
- On American prisoners in North Korea: Will three Americans held by North Korea be released?