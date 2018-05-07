Live Updates
5 questions that could come up at today's briefing
- In Trump's CIA pick: Is Trump confident his nominee to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel, will be confirmed? (She offered to withdraw her name after some White House officials raised concerns.)
- On Mueller's team: Trump today suggested that "angry Democrats" on special counsel Robert Mueller's team could face legal action over alleged "conflicts of interest." Who is he talking about exactly, and what are those "conflicts of interest"?
- On Giuliani: Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he is still getting up to speed on the facts of the President's legal situation. Will Giuliani continue to give interviews — like the whirlwind ones he gave last week — as he reads in?
- On North Korea: When and where will President Trump meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?
- On American prisoners in North Korea: Will three Americans held by North Korea be released?
