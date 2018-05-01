Follow the White House press briefingMeg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Dr. Ronny Jackson "still an active duty Navy doctor" at White House
Press secretary Sarah Sanders said Dr. Ronny Jackson is “still an active duty Navy doctor” assigned to the White House.
Upon his nomination to the Veteran’s Affairs Secretary position, she said, another active doctor was put in that place, Dr. Connelly. Connelly will remain in that position, she said because he had “already assumed that role.”
Jackson will continue working at the White House because “there are a number of doctors part of the White House medical unit,” Sanders said.
White House confirms President's medical records were taken, but says doctor office episode wasn't a "raid"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House said the retrieval of President Trump's medical records from his New York physician's office did not constitute a "raid."
"No, that is not my understanding," press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
She said the collection, which NBC News reported was carried out by Trump's private bodyguard Keith Schiller, was a normal practice.
"As is standard operating procedure, the White House Medical Unit took possession of the President’s medical records," she said.
White House: Iran statement "typo was noticed and immediately corrected"
Following yesterday's typo in a White House statement on Iran, press secretary Sarah Sanders said the "biggest mistake" on the Iran deal was former President Obama's administration's decision to enter the deal.
"The typo that you referenced was noticed, immediately corrected, and we are focused on moving forward on the safety and security of our country," Sanders said.
About that typo:
A one-letter mistake on an official White House statement led to consternation and questions about official US policy toward Iran.
In the written statement sent to reporters around 7:30 p.m. ET, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declared that newly unveiled Israeli intelligence proved "Iran has a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program."
By 9:30 p.m. ET, the statement appeared differently online.
"Iran had a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program," the online version read, reiterating a long-established US position.
White House: John Kelly not under consideration for VA job
Press secretary Sarah Sanders denied reports that White House chief of staff John Kelly was being considered for the position of Veteran Affairs secretary.
"Both the President and the chief of staff are very happy with his position that currently holds, which is chief of staff to the President at the White House," Sanders said.��
She then read Kelly's statement, which he issued yesterday in response to an NBC report, claiming that he called the President an "idiot."
7 questions that could come up in today's briefing
- On North Korea: The President just told reporters that a date and location for his meeting with Kim Jong Un could be announced soon. When can we expect those details?
- On The Russia probe: Special counsel Robert Mueller is interested in asking Trump a variety of questions related to the 2016 campaign and people from Trump’s personal life, business interactions and administration, according to The New York Times. Will Trump sit down for an interview with Mueller?
- On the Iran deal: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel found evidence that Iran was lying about its nuclear weapon program. The deadline to extend the Iran Nuclear deal is approaching. Will Trump stay in the deal?
- On John Kelly: Does the President still have confidence in his chief of staff, following reports that John Kelly called the President an "idiot"? (Kelly has denied the name calling.)
- On Ronny Jackson: Has Trump decided on a new nominee to lead the VA since his first choice, Ronny Jackson, withdrew his name?
- On Trump's doctor: The President's former physician claimed that his office was raided last year by the President's former bodyguard and a Trump lawyer seeking Trump's medical files, according to a new report from NBC News Tuesday. Does the White House have any comment on this report?
- On the correspondents' dinner: Trump called the White House Correspondents' dinner "DEAD" following comedian Michelle Wold's controversial performance Saturday night. Will the President or administration attend next year?
The briefing starts at 2:30 p.m. ET
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will take reporters' questions starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.
This is the first White House briefing since the correspondents' dinner, where Michelle Wolf delivered a controversial set.
Trump's upcoming meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the President's attacks on the Russia probe and other topics could come up.