White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended the Trump administration's handling of press freedom issues after the US dropped in Reporters Without Borders' annual press freedom index.

"Certainly would reject the idea that the President or this administration has halted freedom of the press. I think we’re one of the most accessible administrations that we’ve seen in decades. I think it’s ridiculous to suggest otherwise."

When CNN pressed further, Sanders added that, while the administration supports a free press, it also supports a "fair press."

"We support a free press, but we also support a fair press and I think those things should go hand in hand," Sanders said, before slamming the "tone" in which some questions are asked by members of the press, calling it "totally unnecessary."