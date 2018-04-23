White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House is "reviewing some of the allegations" raised about its EPA chief Scott Pruitt.

The administrator has been at the center of a growing number of news reports about ethically questionable actions, including such things as the size and cost of his 24-hour security detail, and a meeting he held with a lobbyist while renting a $50-a-night Capitol Hill room from the lobbyist's wife.

Pruitt is facing scrutiny in Congress over these stories, and continues to stoke criticism from environmentalists over his efforts to undo pillars of the Obama administration's efforts in the area.

Sanders said that Pruitt "has done a good job of implementing the president's policies, particularly on deregulation, making the United States less energy dependent, and becoming more energy independent," which she says "are good things."

"However, the other things certainly are something that we're monitoring and looking at and I'll keep you posted," she added.

Additional reporting by Eli Watkins