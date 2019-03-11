Follow the White House press briefing

Follow the White House press briefingBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Today's White House press briefing will end the longest stretch without one
Today’s press briefing will be the first in 42 days, ending the longest period of time in the Trump White House without a briefing.
The previous record was 40 days, and occurred during the government shutdown.
Today's briefing will also marks only the second in the past 82 days. There was no briefing the entire month of February.
Sarah Sanders and Trump's budget chief will take questions at 2 p.m. ET
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and Russell Vought, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. ET.
Why we're talking about the budget today: President Trump is set to deliver his budget roadmap today, marking the first time he'll unveil a spending proposal under a divided government with Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the helm of a Democratic-controlled House.
The White House is proposing $2.7 trillion in spending cuts, according to new details released Sunday evening. At the same time, Trump will ask for $8.6 billion for a border wall, and an additional $3.6 billion in military construction funds to pay back funds that the President redirected by executive authority. The administration hopes the monies will be spent this year.