White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was just asked if President Trump has ruled out a pardon for Roger Stone, his longtime associate who was was indicted last week on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Here's how Sanders responded:

“I’m not aware of that. I haven’t had any conversations regrading that matter.”

A reporter followed up, asking Sanders if she planned discuss the possible pardon with the President.

“I’m not going to get into that at this point, but if need be, I’ll let you know," she said.

Later, she repeated that she's unaware of any talk about pardons: "Again, I’m not aware of a conversation regarding that or a need for it."

She also said that Stone's indictment has "nothing to do with the President."

"So in fact, I think the further we get into the process, the more and more we see that this has nothing to do with President Trump," she said.