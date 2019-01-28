Follow the White House press briefingBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Sanders advice for anyone impacted by shutdown: Call Democrats
From CNN's Allie Malloy
When Sarah Sanders was asked what advice she would give to federal workers who are worried about another shutdown told reporters: "My advice would be to call your Democrat members of Congress and ask them to fix the problem."
Sanders was also challenged on whether or not the border is an emergency or half an emergency, since President Trump has yet to declare it. Sanders told reporters they were missing the point.
The press secretary added that the administration still believes the best fix would be to do it legislatively and that Trump wants to "exhaust" all other options.
Sarah Sanders says she's "not aware" if Trump has ruled out a pardon for Roger Stone
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was just asked if President Trump has ruled out a pardon for Roger Stone, his longtime associate who was was indicted last week on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Here's how Sanders responded:
A reporter followed up, asking Sanders if she planned discuss the possible pardon with the President.
“I’m not going to get into that at this point, but if need be, I’ll let you know," she said.
Later, she repeated that she's unaware of any talk about pardons: "Again, I’m not aware of a conversation regarding that or a need for it."
She also said that Stone's indictment has "nothing to do with the President."
"So in fact, I think the further we get into the process, the more and more we see that this has nothing to do with President Trump," she said.
Sanders: Trump "doesn't want to go through another shutdown"
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was just asked if the President is prepared to go through another government shutdown if lawmakers can not reach an agreement by Feb. 15, the new deadline to pass a spending bill.
Sanders continued: "Ideally Democrats would take these next three weeks and negotiate in good faith… and come up with a deal that makes sense so we don’t have to go through the process."
Last week, as Trump announced the deal to fund the government for three weeks, he threatened to shutdown the government again if a deal is not reached.
White House: "All options are on the table" with Venezuela
National security adviser John Bolton said the US is holding Venezuela's current regime under Nicolás Maduro responsible.
“Well if the President has made it very clear on this, on this matter that all options are on the table," Bolton said.
Some background on Venezuela: Protesters demonstrated last week with the opposition accusing Maduro's government of "usurping power" and has called for new elections.
Maduro has continued the huge social welfare programs and price control policies of Hugo Chavez, who steered the country toward socialism before dying in 2013. Through nearly a decade of mismanagement, Venezuela squandered its profound oil wealth, leaving its economy in tatters and Latin America reeling from an unprecedented mass exodus of migrants in search of food and medicine.
The United Nations estimates as many as 3 million Venezuelans have fled since 2014.
Mnuchin announces sanctions targeting Venezuela's state-owned oil company
From CNN's Allison Malloy
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin just announced that the US would be sanctioning Venezuela’s state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A.
Mnuchin said the sanctions would be effective “immediately” and that any purchases of Venezuelan oil by US entities will have all money go into blocked accounts.
Mnuchin said PsVSA is only hearing about it now, although Senator Marco Rubio made a statement praising the sanctions earlier today.
In an accompanying release sent to reporters as he spoke, Mnuchin said the sanctions would "help prevent further diverting of Venezuela’s assets by [Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro] and preserve these assets for the people of Venezuela."
White House adviser urges all "responsible nations" to recognize Venezuela's opposition leader
National Security adviser John Bolton addressed reporters in the White House briefing room to discuss Venezuela.
He urged all "responsible nations" to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela.
Last week, President Trump recognized Guaido as Venezuela's leader as violent protests swept the country.
As Bolton was giving his remarks, the White House released the text of an executive order addressing the situation in Venezuela, and the Treasury department announced new sanctions.
7 questions that could come up this afternoon
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will take reporters' questions at 3:30 p.m. ET today.
Here are some we're expecting to come up:
- On the shutdown: Trump signed a measure last week to reopen the government until Feb. 15. Does the President think he can reach a deal with Democrats in that time, or is he expecting the government to close again?
- On the wall: Trump's long-promised border wall has been a major sticking point in shutdown negotiations. How much money is he expecting in any new shutdown deal?
- On the State of the Union: Now that the government is open, when does the President expect to give his State of the Union address?
- On Roger Stone: President Trump's longtime associate was indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. Does the President still believe the special counsel's investigation is a "witch hunt"?
- On Venezuela: Trump has recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela. Does the US have any plans to take action against the nation's current regime?
- On Trump's attorney general nominee: Does the White House expect William Barr to be confirmed?
- On the disappearing press briefings: Trump tweeted last week that he directed his press to stop holding regular briefings because “the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately.” Did the President really give you this order?
Today will end the longest stretch with no briefing in the Trump administration
From CNN's Allie Malloy
Today’s White House briefing will be the first in 41 days, ending the longest stretch with no briefing in the Trump administration.
For context: The previous record for the administration was 29 days without a briefing.
Last week Trump claimed on Twitter that he directed press secretary Sarah Sanders to stop holding regular briefings because “the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately.”
And if you're wondering about that Jan. 3 "briefing": The White House advertised a briefing that day — and that did mark President Trump’s first real visit to the briefing room.
However, Trump only made a statement and took no questions.
This is the first White House press briefing in 41 days. Here's what's happened in that time.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will hold a briefing this afternoon — the first one in 41 days. The the last press briefing was on Dec. 18, back before the longest government shutdown ever and back when Republicans controlled the US House.
In short, a lot has happened in those nearly six weeks.
Here's a look at some of the most notable events in Washington since the last briefing:
- Dec. 19: Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan gives his farewell address.
- Dec. 21: Funding for parts of the government runs out, and those departments shut down at midnight.
- Dec. 26: President Trump and the first lady visit troops in Iraq.
- Jan. 3: The 116th Congress convenes and Democrats take control of the House.
- Also on Jan. 3: New House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invites Trump to deliver the State of the Union address on Jan. 29.
- Jan 11: Furloughed federal employees miss their first paycheck.
- Jan. 12: The government shutdown enters its 22nd day, officially becoming the longest in US history.
- Jan 15: The Senate conformation hearing for President Trump's attorney general nominee, William Barr, begins.
- Jan. 16: Pelosi asks President Trump to delay his State of the Union speech until the government is reopened.
- Jan 19: President Trump offers Democrats a deal to reopen the government (it's quickly shot down).
- Jan. 23: President Trump recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela amid violent protests in the nation.
- Also on Jan. 23: Nancy Pelosi effectively disinvites Trump from giving his State of the Union address. Later, Trump agrees to postpone it until after the government shutdown is over.
- Jan. 25: Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone is indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller
- Also on Jan. 25: Trump announces a deal to reopen the government for three weeks. The House and Senate pass it later that day, and the President signs it that night.