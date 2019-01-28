Upcoming
Follow the White House press briefingBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Updated 5 min ago3:17 p.m. ET, January 28, 2019
This is the first White House press briefing in 41 days. Here's what's happened in that time.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will hold a briefing this afternoon — the first one in 41 days. The the last press briefing was on Dec. 18, back before the longest government shutdown ever and back when Republicans controlled the US House.
In short, a lot has happened in those nearly six weeks.
Here's a look at some of the most notable events in Washington since the last briefing:
- Dec. 19: Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan gives his farewell address.
- Dec. 21: Funding for parts of the government runs out, and those departments shut down at midnight.
- Dec. 26: President Trump and the first lady visit troops in Iraq.
- Jan. 3: The 116th Congress convenes and Democrats take control of the House.
- Also on Jan. 3: New House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invites Trump to deliver the State of the Union address on Jan. 29.
- Jan 11: Furloughed federal employees miss their first paycheck.
- Jan. 12: The government shutdown enters its 22nd day, officially becoming the longest in US history.
- Jan 15: The Senate conformation hearing for President Trump's attorney general nominee, William Barr, begins.
- Jan. 16: Pelosi asks President Trump to delay his State of the Union speech until the government is reopened.
- Jan 19: President Trump offers Democrats a deal to reopen the government (it's quickly shot down).
- Jan. 23: President Trump recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela amid violent protests in the nation.
- Also on Jan. 23: Nancy Pelosi effectively disinvites Trump from giving his State of the Union address. Later, Trump agrees to postpone it until after the government shutdown is over.
- Jan. 25: Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone is indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller
- Also on Jan. 25: Trump announces a deal to reopen the government for three weeks. The House and Senate pass it later that day, and the President signs it that night.
Sarah Sanders will take reporters' questions at 3:30 p.m. ET
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will hold a White House press briefing at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The last time we saw Sanders in the briefing room was Jan. 3, when she appeared alongside President Trump. While the White House called it a briefing, neither Sanders nor Trump took questions.