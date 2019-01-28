White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was just asked if the President is prepared to go through another government shutdown if lawmakers can not reach an agreement by Feb. 15, the new deadline to pass a spending bill.

"The President doesn’t want to go through another shutdown. That’s not the goal. The goal is border security and protecting the American people," she said.

Sanders continued: "Ideally Democrats would take these next three weeks and negotiate in good faith… and come up with a deal that makes sense so we don’t have to go through the process."

Last week, as Trump announced the deal to fund the government for three weeks, he threatened to shutdown the government again if a deal is not reached.