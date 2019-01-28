Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin just announced that the US would be sanctioning Venezuela’s state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A.

“The United States is holding accountable those responsible for Venezuela's tragic decline,” Mnuchin told reporters.

Mnuchin said the sanctions would be effective “immediately” and that any purchases of Venezuelan oil by US entities will have all money go into blocked accounts.

Mnuchin said PsVSA is only hearing about it now, although Senator Marco Rubio made a statement praising the sanctions earlier today.

In an accompanying release sent to reporters as he spoke, Mnuchin said the sanctions would "help prevent further diverting of Venezuela’s assets by [Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro] and preserve these assets for the people of Venezuela."