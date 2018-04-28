Press secretary Sarah Sanders held a daily briefing to answer questions from members of the White House Press Corps on March 28, 2018. Press secretary Sarah Sanders held a daily briefing to answer questions from members of the White House Press Corps on March 28, 2018. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Many members of the Trump administration are slated to attend the dinner as invited guests.

Margaret Talev, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, issued a statement saying Trump will not attend the dinner, but added that "he will actively encourage members of the executive branch to attend and join us as we celebrate the First Amendment."

Talev also said press secretary Sarah Sanders will be seated at the head table during the dinner.