Follow the White House correspondents' dinnerBy Meg Wagner
Trump won't be there, but some administration officials will be
From CNN's Caroline Kenny
Many members of the Trump administration are slated to attend the dinner as invited guests.
Margaret Talev, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, issued a statement saying Trump will not attend the dinner, but added that "he will actively encourage members of the executive branch to attend and join us as we celebrate the First Amendment."
Talev also said press secretary Sarah Sanders will be seated at the head table during the dinner.
The best lines from last year's dinner
President Trump was a no-show at the White House correspondents' 2017 dinner. But that didn't keep "Daily Show" comedian Hasan Minhaj from addressing "the elephant not in the room.
Here's a look at the best jokes from Minhaj's speech last year:
- On the First Amendment: "This event is about celebrating the First Amendment and free speech. Free speech is the foundation of an open and liberal democracy from college campuses to the White House. Only in America can a first generation Indian American Muslim kid get on this stage and make fun of the President."
- On CNN: "Don, every time I watch your show, I feel like I'm watching a reality TV show. 'CNN Tonight' should just be called 'Wait a second! Now hold on! Stop yelling at each!' with Don Lemon."
- On Vladimir Putin: "We have to address the elephant not in the room. The leader of our country is not here. But that's because he's in Moscow."
- On the Trump administration: "The news coming out of the White House is so stressful, I've been watching 'House of Cards' just to relax."
- On headlining the WHCA dinner: "I would say it is an honor to do this, but that would be an alternative fact. It is not. No one one wanted to do this so of course it falls in the hands of an immigrant. That's how it always goes down."
This is what Trump is doing tonight instead
From CNN's Caroline Kenny
President Trump will be in Washington during this year's White House correspondents' dinner — Washington, Michigan, that is.
The President will hold a campaign rally in Washington Township tonight at 7 p.m. ET, during the annual dinner put on by the association representing the White House press corps.
This will be Trump's 11th rally in Michigan, as well as his fifth rally in the Detroit area, since he announced his candidacy for President back in June 2015, according to his campaign.
Here's what Trump campaign chief operating officer Michael Glassner said in a release:
But Trump has been to the dinner before
President Trump criticized the dinner at his rally in Pennsylvania last year, saying actors and the media were "consoling" each other at the gathering.
This is what he told the crowd:
A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in our nation's capital right now. They are gathered together for the White House Correspondents' dinner -- without the President. And I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away from Washington's swamp, spending my evening with all of you and with a much, much larger crowd and much better people.
While Trump didn't attend last year, he has been to the dinner before. He even went to the event during the Obama era.
Here he is at the dinner in 2015:
Trump's skipping the dinner for the second year in a row
From CNN's Brian Stelter
For the second year in a row, President Trump is won't be at the annual celebration of the White House press corps.
Skipping the dinner is a symbol of the President's deeply strained relationship with the news outlets that cover him. While he covets attention and approval from reporters — and has friendly relationships with some of them — he routinely attacks the "fake" media and tells the public not to trust outlets he opposes.
Trump's decision to skip last year's dinner stood out because presidents almost always attend and give a speech. Trump instead held a rally as a form of counter-programming.