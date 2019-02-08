In his opening statement, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler criticized acting AG Matt Whitaker for refusing to recuse himself from the Mueller investigation.

Ethics officials had recommended that Whitaker, having previously called the investigation a "lynch mob," recuse himself.

"Why did you ignore the career officials who went to extraordinary lengths to tell you that your continued involvement in the Special Counsel’s work would undermine the credibility of the Department of Justice?" Nadler asked in his statement.

Nadler also called Whitaker's reluctance to answer questions about conversations with Trump a "troubling sign."