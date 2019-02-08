Whitaker says he's "very comfortable" with his decision not to recuse himself from Mueller probe

Rep. Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee, got into a heated exchange with Matt Whitaker, in which he asked the acting attorney general if special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is a "witch hunt."

Whitaker, who is overseeing the special counsel, did not answer the question. President Trump has repeatedly called the probe a witch hunt.

Whitaker however did say he has not denied funds to Mueller and his team

Here's how the full exchange went down:

Cohen: "Would you say the special counsel's investigation is a witch hunt? Are you overseeing a witch hunt?"

Whitaker: "Congressman, as I've mentioned previously, the special counsel's investigation is an ongoing investigation, and so I think it would be inappropriate for me to..."

Cohen: "But you wouldn't oversee a witch hunt, would you? You'd stop a witch hunt, wouldn't you?"

Whitaker: "Congressman, it would be inappropriate for me to talk about an ongoing investigation."

Cohen: "You said you were not interfering with the special counsel's investigation. Have you denied him any funds he's requested at all?

Whitaker: "Congressman, I can tell this is an important issue for you..."

Cohen: "It's an important issue for the American public and for the whole world.

Whitaker: "Congressman, to answer your question directly, I have not denied any funds to the special counsel's investigation."

Watch the exchange here: