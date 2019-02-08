Whitaker says he hasn't been involved in talks of any pardons, including ones for Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker denied a CNN report that President Trump had lashed out at him on at least two occasions, angered by federal prosecutors who referenced the President's actions in crimes his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to.

Asked by Rep. David Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island, if the President had “lashed out” at him after Michael Cohen's guilty plea for lying to Congress, and again days later when prosecutors in Manhattan implicated Trump in a hush money scheme around the 2016 election, Whitaker said, “No, he did not.”

Whitaker also denied that anyone inside or outside of the White House had lashed out at him after the Cohen developments.

CNN’s report was based on multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Here's the exchange:

Cicilline: "Did the President lash out at you after Michael Cohen’s guilty plea for lying to Congress about a Trump organization project to build a tower in Moscow?"

Whitaker: "The President specifically tweeted that he had not lashed out."

Cicilline: "I’m asking you Mr. Whitaker, did the President lash out at you? Not asking what he tweeted. I don’t have a lot of confidence in the veracity of his tweets. I’m asking you under oath."

Whitaker: "Congressman that is based on an unsubstantiated…"

Cicilline: "Sir, answer the question: yes or no, did the President lash out at you about Mr. Cohen’s guilty plea?"

Whitaker: "No he did not."