Whitaker says he has not received the Mueller report

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker said he has not received special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

The revelation came after Congressman Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, pressed Whitaker on the Mueller report.

Whitaker went on to say that Mueller is going to “finish his investigation when he wants to finish his investigation.”

Asked if he thought Mueller was honest, Whitaker said, "I have no reason to believe he's not honest, so yes I do believe he's honest."

Here's a portion of their exchange:

Swalwell: "Has there been discussion at the Department of Justice about keeping the Mueller report from going to Congress?"

Whitaker: "No. We in fact were continuing to follow the special counsel regulations as it relates to the report. We haven’t received the report."

Swalwell: "Has there been a draft opinion about keeping it from going to Congress?"

Whitaker: "You know congressman I’m not going to talk about the kind of ongoing investigation that is the special counsel."