Democratic congressman tells Whitaker: "Keep your hands off the Mueller investigation"

Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who earlier today told CNN that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was acting like a "petulant child," opened his five-minute questioning by asking, "Who are you? Where did you come from? And how the heck did you become the head of the Department of Justice?"

Jeffries then proceeded to ask Whitaker to confirm the identified criminal acts, indictments, and prison sentences that have come from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation so far.

"One by one, all of the president's men are going down in flames," Jeffries said.

"Let's be clear. The investigation into Russia's attack on democracy is not a witch hunt, it's not a fishing expedition, it's not a hoax, it's not a lynch mob, it's a national security imperative. The fact that people suggest otherwise comes dangerously close to providing aid and comfort to the enemy," he added.