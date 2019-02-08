Democratic congressman says Whitaker lied to Congress about his interactions with Trump

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said he doesn’t believe Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker’s assurances that he didn’t talk to President Trump about special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

Cohen told CNN he thinks Whitaker is lying. (Remember: Lying to Congress is a crime.)

When pressed on the claim, Cohen had no evidence to contradict Whitaker. Yet he thinks Whitaker broke the law.

During the hearing, Cohen pressed Whitaker on whether he think the Mueller investigation is a "witch hunt." President Trump has repeatedly called the probe a "witch hunt."

Whitaker did not answer the question. He however did say he has not denied funds to Mueller and his team.