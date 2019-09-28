While President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry, Democratic presidential hopefuls are still gearing up for the primary.

Here's how some of the frontrunners are responding to the Trump-Ukraine phone call and whistleblower complaint:

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who, along with his son Hunter, is at the center of the turmoil, tweeted Friday that he believes "our elections should be decided by the American people - not foreign governments," seemingly referring to Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.

After the release of the call's transcript, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren similarly stated that, "No one is above the law - not even the president."

Meanwhile, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called the President "the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country."

California Sen. Kamala Harris, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, cited a specific segment of the whistleblower's complaint, while calling for White House officials to testify under oath.