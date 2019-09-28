Whistleblower alleges White House coverup
2020 presidential hopefuls react to the whistleblower scandal
While President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry, Democratic presidential hopefuls are still gearing up for the primary.
Here's how some of the frontrunners are responding to the Trump-Ukraine phone call and whistleblower complaint:
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who, along with his son Hunter, is at the center of the turmoil, tweeted Friday that he believes "our elections should be decided by the American people - not foreign governments," seemingly referring to Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.
After the release of the call's transcript, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren similarly stated that, "No one is above the law - not even the president."
Meanwhile, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called the President "the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country."
California Sen. Kamala Harris, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, cited a specific segment of the whistleblower's complaint, while calling for White House officials to testify under oath.
It was a busy week in Washington. Here's a day-by-day look at how it all unfolded.
This past week was a whirlwind of political turmoil stemming from a July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the complaint a whistleblower filed about it.
Here's how this week unfolded:
- Sunday: President Trump acknowledged for the first time that he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden during the July phone call with Zelensky. Meanwhile, Democrats criticized the Trump administration for refusing to release the whistleblower complaint.
- Monday: Trump told reporters at the United Nations that his conversations with Zelensky were "without fault" and that he wanted the world to see what he said.
- Tuesday: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.
- Wednesday: The White House released a transcript of Trump's call with Zelensky to the public. The rough transcript also involved Attorney General William Barr and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The whistleblower's complaint was later hand delivered to Capitol Hill and read by lawmakers.
- Thursday: The whistleblower's complaint was released to the public, just minutes before Joseph Maguire, the acting Director of National Intelligence, testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee. He later testified behind closed doors to the Senate Intelligence Committee.
- Friday: The White House acknowledged that officials moved Trump's Ukraine call transcript into a separate, highly secure system, like the whistleblower complaint alleged. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was also subpoenaed by three House committees for failure to produce documents on Ukraine. Kurt Volker, the US special envoy to Ukraine who was named in the complaint, resigned.
So what happens next? The House Intelligence Committee is preparing for hearings as soon as next week, and Democrats are hoping to possibly impeach by Thanksgiving.
No president has even been removed from office because of impeachment
The House has launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. While many US presidents have been threatened with impeachment, Congress has only conducted two presidential impeachment trials.
- How impeachment works: A sitting US president can be impeached for treason, bribery or "other high crimes and misdemeanors." The House of Representatives votes for impeachment, and if a majority of members vote in favor, the Senate conducts a trial. A two-thirds majority in the Senate is required to convict and remove a president from office ��� which has never successfully happened.
- Richard Nixon wasn’t actually impeached: He faced possible impeachment for obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and contempt of Congress during the Watergate scandal. He resigned before the House could vote.
- But Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were: Congress has only conducted two presidential impeachment trials: Johnson in 1868 for firing a cabinet secretary without the consent of Congress, and Clinton in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice. Both presidents were acquitted and stayed in office.
- The impeachment threat comes up a lot: Every president since Ronald Reagan has been threatened with impeachment by members of the House — including Trump, who faced three separate resolutions for impeachment in 2017.
More than half the House supports an impeachment inquiry. Here's why that's significant.
More than half the US House of Representatives have now said they support an impeachment investigation into President Trump.
Here's what we know:
The numbers: There are at least 223 House Democrats who publicly stated support for impeachment proceedings, according to a CNN count. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who has since become an independent, has also called for an impeachment investigation, bringing the total number of representatives to 224, or just over half of the 435-member chamber.
Why this matters: Reaching the halfway mark on this issue is a significant development as a majority of the House would be needed to vote to impeach the President in order to send the process to the Senate.
But remember: However, CNN's count includes many Democrats who say they support an impeachment investigation but are still waiting for the results of the probe before deciding whether to finally vote to impeach Trump.
Even if the House could pass the vote, it likely would go nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate, one of many reasons the issue has been politically divisive among Democrats and a large part of why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had for months avoided calling Democratic investigations an impeachment inquiry.