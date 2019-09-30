Lawyers for the whistleblower have expressed "serious concerns" for their client.

They wrote to the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire this weekend.

"The events of the past week have heightened our concerns that our client's identity will be disclosed publicly and that, as a result, our client will be put in harm's way," the lawyers wrote in a letter date Saturday, September 28, before directly citing a comment by Trump last week.

On that occasion, the President said the person that gave the whistleblower the information was "close to a spy" and hinted at the possibility of execution for such behavior.

The lawyers noted that Trump was not referring directly to the whistleblower, but said that fact did not assuage their concerns and alleged that several unnamed parties had offered a $50,000 bounty for information on their client's identity.