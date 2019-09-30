The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Trump is venting this morning on Twitter
President Trump has repeatedly tweeted this morning, continuing to seek to discredit the whistleblower, whom he has dubbed “#FakeWhistleblower,” criticizing Democrats and the media, calling the Bidens and media “corrupt,” and claiming, without any evidence, that the whistleblower rules were changed just before the report was submitted.
Remember: There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.
Here are some of the tweets:
The whistleblower's lawyers are concerned for their client and citing Trump's attacks
Lawyers for the whistleblower have expressed "serious concerns" for their client.
They wrote to the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire this weekend.
"The events of the past week have heightened our concerns that our client's identity will be disclosed publicly and that, as a result, our client will be put in harm's way," the lawyers wrote in a letter date Saturday, September 28, before directly citing a comment by Trump last week.
On that occasion, the President said the person that gave the whistleblower the information was "close to a spy" and hinted at the possibility of execution for such behavior.
The lawyers noted that Trump was not referring directly to the whistleblower, but said that fact did not assuage their concerns and alleged that several unnamed parties had offered a $50,000 bounty for information on their client's identity.
"Unfortunately, we expect this situation to worsen, and to become even more dangerous for our client and any other whistleblowers, as Congress seeks to investigate this matter," the lawyers wrote in a letter obtained by CNN.
GOP presidential candidate: Impeachment inquiry "may be justified" but it will "bring tremendous discord"
Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford said that an impeachment inquiry into President Trump "may be justified" — but warned it could galvanize Trump’s base and turn his primary challenge into even more of an uphill climb.
"It may be justified, it will bring tremendous discord within the political system," Sanford said on CNN this morning. "What happens is that people circle the wagons, they feel as if their President is under threat."
“They circle the wagons that much harder and makes it that much more difficult to get your word out if you a challenger," he continued.
Sanford, a former South Carolina governor, announced his longshot primary challenge for the 2020 Republican nomination earlier this month.
55% of Americans think impeachment inquiry is needed, poll says
A majority of Americans say they think Congress opening an impeachment inquiry into President Trump is necessary, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday.
The poll, conducted by YouGov, shows 55% of Americans think the newly-opened probe necessary, while 45% of Americans think it unnecessary.
On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the President after a transcript of a July call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed he pushed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden — his potential 2020 political rival — and his son, Hunter. There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.
A few more takeaways from the poll:
- Among Democrats, nearly 9 in 10 approve of the inquiry and two-thirds strongly approve.
- Meanwhile, 77% of Republicans disapprove.
- Among Independents, 49% approve and 51% disapprove.