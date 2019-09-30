The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
GOP presidential candidate: Impeachment inquiry "may be justified" but it will "bring tremendous discord"
Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford said that an impeachment inquiry into President Trump "may be justified" — but warned it could galvanize Trump’s base and turn his primary challenge into even more of an uphill climb.
"It may be justified, it will bring tremendous discord within the political system," Sanford said on CNN this morning. "What happens is that people circle the wagons, they feel as if their President is under threat."
“They circle the wagons that much harder and makes it that much more difficult to get your word out if you a challenger," he continued.
Sanford, a former South Carolina governor, announced his longshot primary challenge for the 2020 Republican nomination earlier this month.
55% of Americans think impeachment inquiry is needed, poll says
A majority of Americans say they think Congress opening an impeachment inquiry into President Trump is necessary, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday.
The poll, conducted by YouGov, shows 55% of Americans think the newly-opened probe necessary, while 45% of Americans think it unnecessary.
On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the President after a transcript of a July call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed he pushed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden — his potential 2020 political rival — and his son, Hunter. There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.
A few more takeaways from the poll:
- Among Democrats, nearly 9 in 10 approve of the inquiry and two-thirds strongly approve.
- Meanwhile, 77% of Republicans disapprove.
- Among Independents, 49% approve and 51% disapprove.