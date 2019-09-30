Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford said that an impeachment inquiry into President Trump "may be justified" — but warned it could galvanize Trump’s base and turn his primary challenge into even more of an uphill climb.

"It may be justified, it will bring tremendous discord within the political system," Sanford said on CNN this morning. "What happens is that people circle the wagons, they feel as if their President is under threat."

“They circle the wagons that much harder and makes it that much more difficult to get your word out if you a challenger," he continued.

Sanford, a former South Carolina governor, announced his longshot primary challenge for the 2020 Republican nomination earlier this month.