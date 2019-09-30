Whistleblower's attorney says his client is "entitled to anonymity"

President Trump said he's "trying to find out" about the whistleblower who filed an anonymous complaint against him.

"We’re trying to find out about a whistleblower. We have a whistleblower that reports things that were incorrect," the President said at the White House moments ago.

An important note: Many details in the whistleblower's complaint about Trump's July 25 call with the Ukrainian president match up with the White House's rough transcript of the call. Both the complaint and the transcript were released last week.

Trump over the weekend demanded to meet the whistleblower, whom he referred to as his "accuser."

Today, Trump again defended his phone call with the Ukrainian leader.

"The statement I made to the president of Ukraine — a good man, a nice man, new — was perfect. It was perfect. But the whistleblower reported a totally different statement like the statement was not even made," Trump said.