Whistleblower alleges White House coverup
More than 300 former national security officials call Trump's Ukraine actions a "profound" concern
More than 300 former national security officials have signed onto a statement calling President Trump’s actions concerning Ukraine "a profound national security concern.”
“As national security professionals, many of us have long been concerned with President Trump’s actions and their implications for our safety and security. Some of us have spoken out, but many of us have eschewed politics throughout our careers and, as a result, have not weighed in publicly,” the statement began.
They added:
“The revelations of recent days, however, demand a response.”
Those who signed the statement include...
- A former Deputy Secretary of State
- Two former Under Secretaries of State
- A former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center
- Several career ambassadors
A day-by-day look at how the Ukraine controversy unfolded
The growing Trump-Ukraine controversy stems from a whistleblower complaint that deals, at least in part, with a phone call the President had with the nation's leader, Volodymyr Zelensky.
Here's a timeline of the major developments in the story:
- July 25: Trump and Zelensky talk on the phone.
- Aug. 12: A whistleblower files a complaint with the intelligence inspector general.
- Aug. 30: Trump considers blocking $250 million in military aid to Ukraine, effectively pausing disbursement of the funds during a formal review process.
- Sept. 2: Deadline for Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to send whistleblower complaint to Congress — he does not send it.
- Sept. 9: The intelligence community inspector general notifies House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of an "urgent concern" that DNI has overruled. Three House committees launch investigation of efforts by Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and others to pressure the Ukrainian government to assist the President's reelection efforts. The committees request information about Trump's July phone call with Zelensky.
- Sept. 12: The administration hold on Ukraine aid is lifted.
- Sept. 18: The intelligence community inspector general and the acting DNI say they will brief the House Intelligence Committee.
- Sept. 22: Trump acknowledges that he discussed Joe Biden in a July call with Zelensky.
- Sept. 23: Trump tells reporters at the United Nations that his conversations with Ukraine's leaders were without fault and said he wanted the world to see what he said.
- Sept. 24: Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry into Trump. The President tweets the White House will release a transcript of his call with Zelensky.
- Sept. 25: The White House releases a transcript of Trump's call with Zelensky. The Whistleblower's complaint is delivered to Capitol Hill and the whistleblower tentatively agrees to meet with congressional lawmakers.
- Sept. 26: The acting DNI briefs the House Intelligence Committee.
It's been 200 days since we've had a White House press briefing
Today marks the 200th day without a White House briefing.
Here's why this is significant: The occasion is especially notable as questions surround the White House on the whistleblower's complaint and calls for impeachment.
Press secretary Stephanie Grisham has yet to take to the briefing room podium since she was named to the position on June 26. The lack in briefings was long a problem in the Trump White House before Grisham. Former press secretary Sarah Sanders also allowed the briefings to wane under her tenure.
In both the Grisham and Sanders eras, the length of time between briefings is longer than any of the preceding 13 press secretaries, according to the American Presidency Project...
- In the past 100 days, 0 briefings were held.
- In the past 199 days, 0 briefings were held.
- In the past 300 days, only three briefings were held.
- In the past year, only six briefings were held.
More than half the House supports the impeachment inquiry. Here's why that matters.
More than half the US House of Representatives have now said they support an impeachment investigation into President Trump.
The numbers: There are at least 219 House Democrats — according to a CNN count — who publicly stated support for impeachment proceedings. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who has since become an independent, has also called for an impeachment investigation, bringing the total number of representatives to 220, or just over half of the 435-member chamber.
Why this matters: Reaching the halfway mark on this issue is a significant development as a majority of the House would be needed to vote to impeach the President in order to send the process to the Senate.
But remember: However, CNN's count includes many Democrats who say they support an impeachment investigation but are still waiting for the results of the probe before deciding whether to finally vote to impeach Trump.
Even if the House could pass the vote, it likely would go nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate, one of many reasons the issue has been politically divisive among Democrats and a large part of why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had for months avoided calling Democratic investigations an impeachment inquiry.
Trump on Ukraine call: "It wasn’t bad, it was very legal and very good"
President Trump defended his July phone call with Ukraine's president, calling it "simple and very nice."
The phone call was at the center of a whistleblower's complaint, which says President Trump tried to get Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election, and the White House tried to cover it up.
"It wasn’t bad, it was very legal and very good. A continuing Witch Hunt!" Trump tweeted this morning.
Yesterday was a busy day in Washington. Here's what you need to know.
A lot happened in the Trump-Ukraine story yesterday, two days after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the House is launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Here's how the story has developed Thursday:
- The whistleblowers' complaint: It was released yesterday. In the complaint, the whistleblower says Trump tried to get Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election, and the White House tried to cover it up.
- Spy chief testimony: Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before Congress about the whistleblower's complaint. He called the case "unique and unprecedented," said the whistleblower "acted in good faith" and admitted he doesn't know the whistleblower's identity. (You can read more highlights from the hearing here.)
- The impeachment inquiry: More than half the US House of Representatives have now said they support an impeachment investigation into Trump. It's an important milestone because a majority of the House would be needed to vote to impeach the President in order to send the process to the Senate.
- How Trump is reacting: The President railed against Democrats, saying they are "making up stories" and what "doing to this country is a disgrace." Earlier today, he called the person who gave the whistleblower information “close to a spy," according to a report from The New York Times.