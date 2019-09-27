Live Updates
Whistleblower alleges White House coverup
Trump on Ukraine call: "It wasn’t bad, it was very legal and very good"
President Trump defended his July phone call with Ukraine's president, calling it "simple and very nice."
The phone call was at the center of a whistleblower's complaint, which says President Trump tried to get Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election, and the White House tried to cover it up.
"It wasn’t bad, it was very legal and very good. A continuing Witch Hunt!" Trump tweeted this morning.
Yesterday was a busy day in Washington. Here's what you need to know.
A lot happened in the Trump-Ukraine story yesterday, two days after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the House is launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Here's how the story has developed Thursday:
- The whistleblowers' complaint: It was released yesterday. In the complaint, the whistleblower says Trump tried to get Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election, and the White House tried to cover it up.
- Spy chief testimony: Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before Congress about the whistleblower's complaint. He called the case "unique and unprecedented," said the whistleblower "acted in good faith" and admitted he doesn't know the whistleblower's identity. (You can read more highlights from the hearing here.)
- The impeachment inquiry: More than half the US House of Representatives have now said they support an impeachment investigation into Trump. It's an important milestone because a majority of the House would be needed to vote to impeach the President in order to send the process to the Senate.
- How Trump is reacting: The President railed against Democrats, saying they are "making up stories" and what "doing to this country is a disgrace." Earlier today, he called the person who gave the whistleblower information “close to a spy," according to a report from The New York Times.