Rep. James Comer, a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and a Republican from Kentucky, told CNN this morning he believes the Trump administration "needs to answer" why they used a highly secure system for the Ukraine call record.

"I think that is a question that the Trump administration needs to answer," Comer said about the decision to move the call record.

Comer added that he's "confident" that Democrats will be asking that question "as they press forward with their quest to try to impeach the President."