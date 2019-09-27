Michael Atkinson, the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, is expected to brief the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors on Oct. 4, a committee source tells CNN.

What we know about Atkinson: Atkinson is widely regarded as a career non-partisan with little interest in the public limelight but he currently finds himself at the center of the high profile controversy related to whether the whistleblower complaint.

Why is the IC IG an important player here? At the end of August, two weeks after Atkinson received the whistleblower's complaint about President Trump's July phone call with the Ukrainian leader, he notified his superior, the acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. Atkinson believed the complaint to be a credible complaint and found it worthy to be handled by the intelligence community.