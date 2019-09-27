Whistleblower alleges White House coverup
Intel Inspector General will brief lawmakers behind closed doors next week
Michael Atkinson, the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, is expected to brief the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors on Oct. 4, a committee source tells CNN.
What we know about Atkinson: Atkinson is widely regarded as a career non-partisan with little interest in the public limelight but he currently finds himself at the center of the high profile controversy related to whether the whistleblower complaint.
Why is the IC IG an important player here? At the end of August, two weeks after Atkinson received the whistleblower's complaint about President Trump's July phone call with the Ukrainian leader, he notified his superior, the acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. Atkinson believed the complaint to be a credible complaint and found it worthy to be handled by the intelligence community.
Giuliani says he won't testify without consulting Trump
Rudy Giuliani told CNN today he would not testify for the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry without consulting his client, President Trump.
Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, said his work for the President should be protected by attorney-client privilege.
“Ultimately, if I were to say 'yes' and he were to say 'no,' I can’t testify,” Giuliani said, adding that he has not talked to Trump about the possibility he would testify.
Giuliani said he has not heard from any of the three House committees investigating whether Trump acted improperly in his communications with the Ukrainians. Asked if he was concerned he would be subpoenaed by the House, Giuliani laughed.
“I consider them a joke. A sad joke. They have no legitimacy. I would think of challenging their subpoena on the grounds that they’re not a legitimate committee,” Giuliani said.
Giuliani is among those who House Democrats have told CNN they would like to hear from.
CNN's Manu Raju, Haley Byrd and Alex Rogers contributed to this reporting.
3 House committees subpoena Mike Pompeo for failure to produce documents on Ukraine
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been subpoenaed by three House committees for failure to produce documents on Ukraine.
The chairs of House committees for Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight sent Pompeo a letter on Sept. 23 requesting documents pertaining to President Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the Ukrainian government to be delivered to the Hill by Thursday.
Pompeo failed to meet the deadline from the chairmen. The subpoena is for Pompeo to produce Ukraine documents by Oct. 4.
"The subpoenaed documents shall be part of the impeachment inquiry and shared among the committees. Your failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry,” the chairmen wrote in a letter to Pompeo.
Pentagon will provide "whatever information" it can on Ukraine aid
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the Pentagon officials will provide “whatever information” they can to Congress around the matter of delaying US military aid to Ukraine.
“We will make, we will provide to Congress and whomever whatever information we can provide with regard to this incident, just—with regard to this matter, just as we would with any other matter," he said.
Esper also said that at “no time” did the delay in US military aid to Ukraine affect US national security.
���Most of the money is out the door. And at no time or at any time has any delay in this money, this funding, affected US national security,” Esper said today.
Some background: Trump considered blocking $250 million in military aid to Ukraine, effectively pausing disbursement of the funds during a formal review process. This happened more than a month after the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which prompted a whistleblower to complain.
Days later, the administration hold on Ukraine aid was lifted.
Joe Biden: US elections should be decided by voters — "not foreign governments."
Former Vice President and current 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted that US elections should be "decided by the American people — not foreign governments."
Why we're talking about Biden: A whistleblower's complaint, which was released yesterday, said President Trump repeatedly pushed for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden — who is his potential 2020 rival — and Biden's son, Hunter, during a July 25 phone call.
There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.
Here's Biden's tweet:
There are now 12 House Democrats who haven't called for impeachment
The list of House Democrats who have not called for President Trump's impeachment continues to shrink as Democratic presidential candidate and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard changed her position today and now supports the inquiry.
Gabbard said in a statement, “Up to this point, I have been opposed to pursuing impeachment because it will further divide our already badly divided country."
She continued: “However, after looking carefully at the transcript of the conversation with Ukraine’s President, the whistleblower complaint, the Inspector General memo, and President Trump’s comments about the issue, unfortunately, I believe that if we do not proceed with the inquiry, it will set a very dangerous precedent."
Here are the 12 House representatives who haven't made public statements in support of impeachment, or have offered only conditional support.
- Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia
- Rep. Jared Golden of Maine
- Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota
- Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey
- Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico
- Rep. Max Rose of New York
- Rep. Anthony Brindisi of New York
- Rep. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma
- Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina
- Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas
- Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah
- Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin
Vermont GOP governor backs the impeachment inquiry into Trump
Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said he supports an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, making him the first GOP governor to do so.
"I support getting the facts in that inquiry that's happening today," Scott told CNN affiliate WCAX yesterday. "So I think this is, these are serious allegations we need to — we need to make sure that we do the fact finding and figure out what exactly did happen."
Scott's move is a notable departure from the largely party-line Republican response to a mounting Ukraine controversy. While governors play no official role in an impeachment process, Scott's support for an inquiry joins a surging number of House Democrats who have come out in support for the politically divisive escalation in recent days as scrutiny over Trump's interactions with Ukraine has grown.
Scott has previously broken rank with the Republican party in his role as governor. In July, Scott allowed a comprehensive abortion rights bill to become law and in April 2018, he signed into law sweeping gun control measures for the state.
Rudy Giuliani and William Barr will likely be called to testify in the impeachment inquiry
Attorney General William Bar and President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani will likely be called to testify in the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment inquiry into Trump and Ukraine, according to a House Democrat who sits on the committee.
According to a White House-released transcript of Trump's phone call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump suggested four times that Barr speak to Zelensky. He also suggested Giuliani get in touch with Zelensky to research former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.
There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.
The whistleblower complaint alleges that two State Department officials spoke with Giuliani to "contain the damage" caused by his work with Ukraine, which the former mayor denies.
Asked if the committee would enforce subpoenas or hold the two men in contempt should the White House attempt to block their testimony, Rep. Mike Quigley said, "I think the committee will take whatever actions are necessary."
"Rudy may be the best source of information, because he doesn't know what he shouldn't say," Quigley added.
These 2 House Intel Democrats have canceled their events at home
Reps. Eric Swalwell and Jackie Speier, both Democrats from California, said they have canceled events in their home districts next week to prepare for action in the House Intelligence Committee.
The House is supposed to be on recess for the next two weeks, but some Democrats have been told to prepare to stay in Washington.
Nothing is set: They have not been told what they need to be in Washington for or what hearings have been scheduled.
But it’s possible there could be a hearing: Committee Chair Adam Schiff said they preparing for hearings as early as next week. Democrats want to talk to the whistleblower as soon as possible.