Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, confirmed he has read the classified whistle blower report, though he would not confirm what was in it.

He said “much of what is in the report is already out in the public domain.”

When asked whether there was anything in the report that he found “deeply troubling” or concerning — as his fellow Republican Sens. Mitt Romney or Ben Sasse have previously stated — Cotton said “no.”