Whistleblower's complaint is coming
GOP senator: "Much of what is in the report is already out in the pubic domain"
Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, confirmed he has read the classified whistle blower report, though he would not confirm what was in it.
He said “much of what is in the report is already out in the public domain.”
When asked whether there was anything in the report that he found “deeply troubling” or concerning — as his fellow Republican Sens. Mitt Romney or Ben Sasse have previously stated — Cotton said “no.”
At least 215 House Democrats support the impeachment inquiry
On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the President, and the number of House Democrats who at least support launching an impeachment inquiry is quickly approaching the 218 votes needed to impeach Trump in the House (But note: It is unknown if all those who are in favor of an impeachment inquiry will vote to do so.)
Of the 235 Democrats in the House, there are at least 215 -- according to a CNN count -- who've made clear they support starting the impeachment inquiry process, while some have gone further.
Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who has since become an independent, has also called for impeachment proceedings, bringing the total number of representatives to 216.
Trump tweets: "THE GREATEST SCAM IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN POLITICS!"
President Trump is tweeting this morning.
Here's his first tweet of the day:
Russia won't comment on the Trump-Ukraine transcript
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov today declined comment on the publication of a transcript of President Trump’s July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling it an “internal matter” for the US and Ukraine.
“I will not comment on this,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.
He continued:
“This is an exclusively internal matter of the US and Ukraine, especially if this publication happened by mutual agreement. In general, we must admit that, of course, the publication of a full recording of the conversation, whether it be a telephone conversation or face-to-face conversation, does not happen too often in international diplomatic practice, at least it hasn’t happened often until now.”
Officials have given Congress a declassified version of report
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has provided Congress with a declassified version of whistleblower complaint so members can use at today's hearing, an office spokesperson told CNN.
Here's the statement:
“Consistent with the accommodations process, last night ODNI formally transmitted a properly classified version of the complaint to the congressional intelligence committees. We also provided Congress a redacted version of the complaint that Members can bring to an open hearing. ODNI is not planning to release the redacted version of the complaint at this time.”
The whistleblower complaint could be released this morning
The whistleblower's complaint about President Trump's communications with Ukraine has been declassified and could be released as soon as Thursday morning, three sources told CNN late Wednesday night.
The first two sources spoke to CNN after Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, said on Twitter late Wednesday night that the complaint had been declassified.
"Yes, it has been declassified with minimal redactions but not yet released to the public," a separate source familiar with the process told CNN. "We expect that to happen in the morning."
The complaint was hand delivered Wednesday afternoon to Capitol Hill, giving lawmakers their first chance to see the classified account that spurred Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry. Democrats reading the document, which is available to lawmakers in two secure facilities, one in each chamber, say it backs up their commitment to their investigation.