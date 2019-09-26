Whistleblower's complaint is coming
4 key events we're watching today
The whistleblower's complaint about President Trump's communications with Ukraine has been declassified and could be released as soon as this morning, three sources told CNN.
We don't know exactly what time that could happen, but these are the planned events we're watching today:
- 9 a.m. ET: Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will testify before the House Intelligence Committee
- 10:45 a.m. ET: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will hold her weekly news conference.
- 11:30 a.m. ET: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will hold his weekly news conference.
- 1:30 p.m. ET: President Trump arrives at the White House after traveling back from New York City. He often takes questions when he's on the White House lawn.
The Director of National Intelligence will testify at 9 a.m. ET
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire — nearly two months after taking over as head of the intelligence agency — is facing intense scrutiny amid a widening controversy surrounding his handling of a whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump.
Maguire is set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee at 9 a.m. ET today regarding the complaint.
Maguire and Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson are scheduled to go behind closed doors with the Senate Intelligence Committee as well, according to a source familiar with the plans.
More than half the House supports the impeachment inquiry
More than half the US House of Representatives have now said they support the impeachment investigation into President Trump.
The numbers: There are at least 217 House Democrats – according to a CNN count – who publicly stated support for impeachment proceedings. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who has since become an independent, has also called for an impeachment investigation, bringing the total number of representatives to 218, or just over half of the 435-member chamber.
Why this matters: Reaching the halfway mark on this issue is a significant development as a majority of the House would be needed to vote to impeach the President in order to send the process to the Senate.
But remember: CNN’s count includes many Democrats who say they support an impeachment investigation but are still waiting for the results of the probe before deciding whether to finally vote to impeach Trump.
Even if the House could pass the vote, it likely would go nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate, one of many reasons the issue has been politically divisive among Democrats and a large part of why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had for months avoided calling Democratic investigations an impeachment inquiry.
GOP senator: "Much of what is in the report is already out in the pubic domain"
Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, confirmed he has read the classified whistle blower report, though he would not confirm what was in it.
He said “much of what is in the report is already out in the public domain.”
When asked whether there was anything in the report that he found “deeply troubling��� or concerning — as his fellow Republican Sens. Mitt Romney or Ben Sasse have previously stated — Cotton said “no.”
At least 215 House Democrats support the impeachment inquiry
On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the President, and the number of House Democrats who at least support launching an impeachment inquiry is quickly approaching the 218 votes needed to impeach Trump in the House (But note: It is unknown if all those who are in favor of an impeachment inquiry will vote to do so.)
Of the 235 Democrats in the House, there are at least 215 -- according to a CNN count -- who've made clear they support starting the impeachment inquiry process, while some have gone further.
Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who has since become an independent, has also called for impeachment proceedings, bringing the total number of representatives to 216.
Trump tweets: "THE GREATEST SCAM IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN POLITICS!"
President Trump is tweeting this morning.
Here's his tweet:
Russia won't comment on the Trump-Ukraine transcript
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov today declined comment on the publication of a transcript of President Trump’s July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling it an “internal matter” for the US and Ukraine.
“I will not comment on this,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.
He continued:
“This is an exclusively internal matter of the US and Ukraine, especially if this publication happened by mutual agreement. In general, we must admit that, of course, the publication of a full recording of the conversation, whether it be a telephone conversation or face-to-face conversation, does not happen too often in international diplomatic practice, at least it hasn’t happened often until now.”
Officials have given Congress a declassified version of report
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has provided Congress with a declassified version of whistleblower complaint so members can use at today's hearing, an office spokesperson told CNN.
Here's the statement:
“Consistent with the accommodations process, last night ODNI formally transmitted a properly classified version of the complaint to the congressional intelligence committees. We also provided Congress a redacted version of the complaint that Members can bring to an open hearing. ODNI is not planning to release the redacted version of the complaint at this time.”
The whistleblower complaint could be released this morning
The whistleblower's complaint about President Trump's communications with Ukraine has been declassified and could be released as soon as Thursday morning, three sources told CNN late Wednesday night.
The first two sources spoke to CNN after Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, said on Twitter late Wednesday night that the complaint had been declassified.
"Yes, it has been declassified with minimal redactions but not yet released to the public," a separate source familiar with the process told CNN. "We expect that to happen in the morning."
The complaint was hand delivered Wednesday afternoon to Capitol Hill, giving lawmakers their first chance to see the classified account that spurred Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry. Democrats reading the document, which is available to lawmakers in two secure facilities, one in each chamber, say it backs up their commitment to their investigation.