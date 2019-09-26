Whistleblower's complaint is out
Acting spy chief won't say if he talked to Trump about complaint
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire would not say if he spoke with President Trump about the whistleblower complaint, noting that his conversations with the President are privileged.
Democratic Rep. Jim Himes asked Maguire about his conversations with Trump. Here's how the exchange unfolded:
Himes: Did you ever speak to the President about this complaint?
Maguire: "My conversations with the President, because I am the Director of National Intelligence, are privileged, and it would be inappropriate for me because it would destroy my relationship with the President in intelligence matters to divulge any of my conversations with the President of the united States."
Himes: "But, just so we can be clear for the record, you are not denying that you spoke to the President about this complaint?"
Maguire: "What I am saying, congressman, is that I will not divulge privileged conversations that I have as the Director of National Intelligence with the President."
Read the acting spy chief's entire opening statement
You can read the acting spy chief's complete opening statement from his whistleblower complaint testimony before the House Intel Committee here.
Nunes tells Maguire: "Be careful what you say"
Ranking Member of the House Intel Committee Devin Nunes warned the acting spy chief about his testimony.
"Well, we appreciate you being here and have fun — be careful what you say because they're going to use these words against you."
Maguire responded that he's "honored" to be leading the intelligence community.
Fact check: Devin Nunes made a false claim about Joe Biden in his opening statement
Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the committee, falsely alleged in his opening statement that former vice president Joe Biden boasted of pressuring Ukraine to fire a prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, "Who happened to be investigating Biden's own son."
There is no evidence Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was ever under investigation.
As we explained in this detailed fact check, the investigation was into the business dealings of Mykola Zlochevsky, who owned a natural gas company, Burisma Holdings, for which Hunter Biden had sat on the board of directors.
And it's unclear even if the investigation into Zlochevsky was active at the time Biden applied his pressure on the Ukrainians. Former deputy prosecutor Vitaliy Kasko, who had resigned alleging corruption in the prosecutor's office, told Bloomberg News this year that the investigation had been allowed to become dormant.
Maguire acknowledges his office reached out to the White House counsel first
Acting DNI Joseph Maguire told lawmakers that his office consulted with the White House counsel after receiving the complaint because calls with foreign leaders usually fall under executive privilege, adding that such privilege was something he did not have the authority to waive.
Maguire also defended the ODNI's initial decision not to hand over the whistleblower complaint because it involved someone who did not fall "under" his supervision or within the intelligence community.
He added that the because of this his office went to the OLC for guidance, which advised that he was not legally bound to provide it to the committee.
Maguire says the whistleblower complaint case is "unique and unprecedented"
During his testimony, the acting spy chief said the case that they're discussing today is "unique and unprecedented" compared to other whistleblower cases he is aware of.
Here was the full exchange:
Maguire: I want to say once again, I believe that the situation we have and why we're here this morning is because this case is unique and unprecedented.
Nunes: So why are cases normally not handled out in the public?
Maguire: All the other cases that came before either this committee or the senate committee, whether or not they met the criteria of urgent concern were forwarded because they involved members of the intelligence community who were, in fact, in organizations underneath the DNI's authority and responsibility. This one just didn't come that way because it involved a member -- an individual who is not a member of the intelligence community or an organization underneath the authority of the DNI. So this one is different from all others in the past that I am aware of.
Acting intelligence chief says he hasn't investigated truthfulness of complaint
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said he has not investigated the truthfulness of the whistleblower's complaint.
He was responding to a question from GOP Rep. Devin Nunes.
Here's how the exchange went down:
Nunes: "I just want to get one thing straight, because one of the quotes they're going to use from you is you saying that this was a credible complaint. That will be used and spun as you're saying that it was true. And I want to give you an opportunity to — you do not — you have not investigated the veracity or the truthfulness of this complaint."
Maguire: "That's correct, ranking member."
Spy chief: "When I saw this report and complaint, immediately I knew that this was a serious matter"
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said he knew the whistleblower's complaint was a "serious matter" as soon as he read it and the Inspector General's report about it.
House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff asked Maguire: "Did that conflict of interest concern you?"
"Mr. Chairman, when I saw this report and complaint, immediately I knew that this was a serious matter," he said.
Read the Inspector General's full report on the whistleblower's complaint
The Inspector General wrote a report on the whistleblower's complaint.