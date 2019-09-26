Trump never asked spy chief to find out whistleblower's identity, he says

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said President Trump never asked him to find out the identity of the whistleblower.

Answering a question from Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier, Maguire said:

"I can say — although I would not normally discuss my conversations with the President, I can tell you emphatically, no."

He added that no one else in the White House or in the Justice Department asked him to do so.