Whistleblower alleges White House coverup
Trump never asked spy chief to find out whistleblower's identity, he says
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said President Trump never asked him to find out the identity of the whistleblower.
Answering a question from Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier, Maguire said:
"I can say — although I would not normally discuss my conversations with the President, I can tell you emphatically, no."
He added that no one else in the White House or in the Justice Department asked him to do so.
Spy chief: Foreign leaders may be "more cautious" in talks with Trump now
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said other foreign leaders may be "more cautious" when talking to the President and speak to him less after the White House released a rough transcript of the call between Trump and Ukraine's leader.
"I think that other future leaders, when they interact with our head of state, might be more cautious in what they say and reduce the interaction that they have with the President because of that release," he said.
We don't know the gender of the whistleblower
While the whistleblower's complaint has been released, we still do not know the identity or even the gender of the person who filed it.
Representatives questioning Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire at today's hearing have referred to the whistleblower as "he or she." Maguire has called the whistleblower "he" multiple times.
However, Maguire said in this hearing that he doesn't know who the whistleblower is either.
"I do not know the identity of the whistleblower," he said.
GOP congressman: Trump's conversation with Ukraine president "is not OK"
Ohio Republican Rep. Mike Turner said the conversation between President Trump and the Ukrainian leader is "not OK."
"I've read the complaint, and I've read the transcript of conversation with the President and the president of the Ukraine," Rep. Turner said. "That conversation is not OK."
“I think it’s disappointing to the American public,” Turner added.
However, Turner said it is not what is in the complaint, and criticized Schiff’s account of the transcript.
Acting spy chief says it's a "fair assessment" that this whistleblower episode will have a chilling effect
Asked by Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell if he agreed that how this complaint was handled would have a "chilling effect" on future whistleblowers who might want to come forward, Joseph Maguire said he agreed.
"Congresswoman, I think that's a fair assessment. I don't disagree with what you've said," he said.
He added that he believes there are many people in the intelligence community who are "not being productive" today because they are watching this hearing.
Acting intelligence chief says he doesn't know who the whistleblower is
Acting spy chief won't say if he talked to Trump about complaint
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire would not say if he spoke with President Trump about the whistleblower complaint, noting that his conversations with the President are privileged.
Democratic Rep. Jim Himes asked Maguire about his conversations with Trump. Here's how the exchange unfolded:
Himes: Did you ever speak to the President about this complaint?
Maguire: "My conversations with the President, because I am the Director of National Intelligence, are privileged, and it would be inappropriate for me because it would destroy my relationship with the President in intelligence matters to divulge any of my conversations with the President of the united States."
Himes: "But, just so we can be clear for the record, you are not denying that you spoke to the President about this complaint?"
Maguire: "What I am saying, congressman, is that I will not divulge privileged conversations that I have as the Director of National Intelligence with the President."
Read the acting spy chief's entire opening statement
Nunes tells Maguire: "Be careful what you say"
Ranking Member of the House Intel Committee Devin Nunes warned the acting spy chief about his testimony.
"Well, we appreciate you being here and have fun — be careful what you say because they're going to use these words against you."
Maguire responded that he's "honored" to be leading the intelligence community.