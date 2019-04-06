Politics this weekend
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan kicks off 2020 presidential bid in Youngstown
By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign in Youngstown, Ohio, today, saying that he's running for president to "try and bring this country back together."
"I'm running for president to first and foremost try and bring this country back together, because a divided country is a weak country."
"Things go up and things go down," the Democratic congressman told the crowd. "But if we’re not united, we’re are not going to be able to fix these structural problems that we have in the United States."
He argued that there's "politicians and leaders today that want to divide us."
"They want to put us in one box or the other. You can’t be for business and for labor. You can’t be for border security and immigration reform. You can’t be for cities and rural America. You can’t be for the north and the south. You can’t be for men and women. I’m tired of having to choose. I want us to come together as a country. I want us to seize the future of this country. We are a great country. And we can do it ---And we can do it if we come together," Ryan said.
Young girls ask Beto how he'll ensure all children have enough food and clean water
From CNN's DJ Judd and Caroline Kelly
At a campaign stop in Polk City, Iowa, two girls asked 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke how he would guarantee that all children had access to adequate food and water.
"It makes me sad that some kids don’t have enough to eat," a five-year-old girl named Leyla told O'Rourke. "If you are president, how will you make sure that all kids have food?"
O’Rourke thanked her for the question, saying, “Thank you Leyla, and thank you for caring about other kids."
"We’re going to make sure that they get the help they need, the food they deserve, because you asked a great question,” he added, before going on to call for SNAP reform and increased salaries for teachers.
The second child, an 8-year-old girl named Morgan wearing a Beatles t-shirt, told O'Rourke that she had learned during a school project that roughly 740 million people worldwide lack clean water access.
"Some of those people are ... in places in our country right now, Flint, Michigan, mostly, so what do you think we should do so kids like me can have clean water access in our country?" she asked, referencing the city's contaminated drinking water crisis.
O'Rourke replied, "Thank you, Morgan, for being here, I share both your concern and your love of the Beatles," adding that while campaigning in Texas, he had been concerned to learn that nearly 50 of the state's water systems were unsafe to drink from.
"This is a problem we see all over the country," O'Rourke added. "And it has something to do with the way we extract resources out of the ground, the way that we treat our soil, the fact that we have an administration where the leaders of the EPA and the Interior Department do not believe in the functions they oversee, and prioritize corporations and those who want to extract over people who will eat what comes out of the soil, drink what flows through their community, breathe what is in the air."
He also referenced Flint saying, "some communities that have born the brunt of the climate change we have already seen, the pollution that we are already emitting, more than others, who have rates of MS or cancer or asthma that are far greater than other parts of the country."
"So you’re so right to bring this up," he added, "because it’s literally a life or death issue for our fellow Americans, our fellow human beings on this planet."
What Trump has been doing on the West Coast
President Trump is in Las Vegas today to deliver remarks to the Republican Jewish Coalition.
This is the second day of his West Coast trip: Yesterday he stopped in Calexico, California, near the US-Mexico border, where he toured the border and participated in a briefing. Later on Friday he attended a private fundraiser in Los Angeles.
These are the 16 Democrats who are officially running for president
The 2020 field is taking shape, with candidates revealing their intentions on a seemingly everyday basis.
Here's are the 16 Democrats who have officially announced their candidacy:
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Former Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Gov. Jay Inslee
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Rep. Tim Ryan
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Spiritual author Marianne Williamson
- Businessman Andrew Yang