Politics this weekend
1 min ago12:59 PM ET, Sat April 6, 2019
What Trump has been doing on the West Coast
President Trump greets well-wishers after arriving on Air Force One at Naval Air Facility El Centro in El Centro, California, on Friday.
President Trump is in Las Vegas today to deliver remarks to the Republican Jewish Coalition.
This is the second day of his West Coast trip: Yesterday he stopped in Calexico, California, near the US-Mexico border, where he toured the border and participated in a briefing. Later on Friday he attended a private fundraiser in Los Angeles.
These are the 16 Democrats who are officially running for president
The 2020 field is taking shape, with candidates revealing their intentions on a seemingly everyday basis.
Here's are the 16 Democrats who have officially announced their candidacy:
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Former Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Gov. Jay Inslee
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Rep. Tim Ryan
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Spiritual author Marianne Williamson
- Businessman Andrew Yang