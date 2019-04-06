President Trump greets well-wishers after arriving on Air Force One at Naval Air Facility El Centro in El Centro, California, on Friday. President Trump greets well-wishers after arriving on Air Force One at Naval Air Facility El Centro in El Centro, California, on Friday. Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP

President Trump is in Las Vegas today to deliver remarks to the Republican Jewish Coalition.

This is the second day of his West Coast trip: Yesterday he stopped in Calexico, California, near the US-Mexico border, where he toured the border and participated in a briefing. Later on Friday he attended a private fundraiser in Los Angeles.