The FBI Washington Field Office has tweeted a bulletin seeking help identifying ten individuals who the agency says made unlawful entry into the Capitol on Wednesday.
The alert includes pictures of the ten people.
See the tweet:
By Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN
From CNN's Brian Rokus
From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Veronica Stracqualursi and Allie Malloy
President Trump conceded publicly for the first time Thursday that he will not serve a second term, stopping short of congratulating President-elect Joe Biden but acknowledging a transfer of power is now underway.
"A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20," Trump said in a pre-recorded video taped at the White House. "My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power."
Trump's recognition of his loss comes two months after the fact and amid growing calls for either his removal from office or a fresh impeachment. It also came as legal questions swirled about his culpability for inciting rioters who invaded the US Capitol a day earlier.
In the video, released more than 24 hours after Wednesday's riot, Trump made calls for "healing and reconciliation" and said the country must move forward.
But he also misstated his role in activating the National Guard to combat his supporters who stormed the Capitol, who only a day earlier he called "special."
Earlier Thursday, Trump issued a dark-of-night statement vowing an "orderly transition," which came about in part to stanch a wave of resignations from within the West Wing and the broader administration, according to a person familiar with the matter.
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark, assistant House speaker, said that if Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet do not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office, lawmakers will quickly move forward with impeachment.
“Donald Trump needs to be removed from office. And we are going to proceed with every tool that we have to make sure that that happens to protect our democracy,” Clark told CNN’s John Berman.
Clark said that articles of impeachment could be voted on “as early as mid-next week.”
“We know that we have limited time, but that every day that Donald Trump is President of the United States is a day of grave danger. We can use procedural tools to get articles of impeachment to the floor for a House vote quickly,” she said.
It is "highly unlikely" that Pence would pursue the 25th Amendment path at this point, a source close to the vice president told CNN.
Watch:
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, as rioters were overrunning the Capitol Building, engaged in a “heated exchange” with President Trump as He pushed them to denounce the attack, according to a source briefed on the back and forth.
McCarthy, Trump’s closest ally and confidante on Capitol Hill, was impressing on Trump the real-time severity of the situation and implored him to forcefully denounce the attackers. Trump demurred, leading to a heated back and forth.
Leadership had been evacuated to an undisclosed location, as other lawmakers were still in the process of being evacuated — all as the Capitol corridors had been breached and filled with attackers.
Punchbowl News first reported the McCarthy-Trump exchange.
McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. McCarthy, when Congress reconvened after the attack, later voted to object to the counting of electors from the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania - an effort Trump touted as a way to overturn the election results.
From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
After violent pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, a growing number of Republican leaders and Cabinet officials told CNN that they believe Donald Trump should be removed from office before Jan. 20.
Some of them called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked — as has at least one GOP lawmaker, Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
The amendment has periodically been discussed as a means of last resort to remove a rogue or incapacitated president.
Here's what you need to know about the amendment: