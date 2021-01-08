Live TV
Fallout intensifies over Trump's response to Capitol riot

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:11 a.m. ET, January 8, 2021
FBI seeks public's help identifying individuals inside Capitol

From CNN's Brian Rokus 

The FBI Washington Field Office has tweeted a bulletin seeking help identifying ten individuals who the agency says made unlawful entry into the Capitol on Wednesday.

The alert includes pictures of the ten people.

Trump publicly acknowledged for the first time last night he won't serve a second term

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Veronica Stracqualursi and Allie Malloy

President Donald Trump addresses the violence at the US Capitol in a recorded statement released via his Twitter account on January 7. From Donald J. Trump/Twitter

President Trump conceded publicly for the first time Thursday that he will not serve a second term, stopping short of congratulating President-elect Joe Biden but acknowledging a transfer of power is now underway.

"A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20," Trump said in a pre-recorded video taped at the White House. "My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power."

Trump's recognition of his loss comes two months after the fact and amid growing calls for either his removal from office or a fresh impeachment. It also came as legal questions swirled about his culpability for inciting rioters who invaded the US Capitol a day earlier.

In the video, released more than 24 hours after Wednesday's riot, Trump made calls for "healing and reconciliation" and said the country must move forward.

But he also misstated his role in activating the National Guard to combat his supporters who stormed the Capitol, who only a day earlier he called "special."

Earlier Thursday, Trump issued a dark-of-night statement vowing an "orderly transition," which came about in part to stanch a wave of resignations from within the West Wing and the broader administration, according to a person familiar with the matter.

House impeachment vote could happen by next week if 25th Amendment not invoked, House Democrat says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark, assistant House speaker, said that if Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet do not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office, lawmakers will quickly move forward with impeachment. 

“Donald Trump needs to be removed from office. And we are going to proceed with every tool that we have to make sure that that happens to protect our democracy,” Clark told CNN’s John Berman. 

Clark said that articles of impeachment could be voted on “as early as mid-next week.” 

“We know that we have limited time, but that every day that Donald Trump is President of the United States is a day of grave danger. We can use procedural tools to get articles of impeachment to the floor for a House vote quickly,” she said. 

It is "highly unlikely" that Pence would pursue the 25th Amendment path at this point, a source close to the vice president told CNN.

House Leader McCarthy got into “heated” exchange with Trump as he refused to grasp severity of Capitol attack

From CNN's Phil Mattingly

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, as rioters were overrunning the Capitol Building, engaged in a “heated exchange” with President Trump as He pushed them to denounce the attack, according to a source briefed on the back and forth.

McCarthy, Trump’s closest ally and confidante on Capitol Hill, was impressing on Trump the real-time severity of the situation and implored him to forcefully denounce the attackers. Trump demurred, leading to a heated back and forth.

Leadership had been evacuated to an undisclosed location, as other lawmakers were still in the process of being evacuated — all as the Capitol corridors had been breached and filled with attackers.

Punchbowl News first reported the McCarthy-Trump exchange.

McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. McCarthy, when Congress reconvened after the attack, later voted to object to the counting of electors from the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania - an effort Trump touted as a way to overturn the election results.

You might hear a lot about the 25th Amendment today. Here are key things to know

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

The White House is pictured at dusk on January 6.
The White House is pictured at dusk on January 6. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

After violent pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, a growing number of Republican leaders and Cabinet officials told CNN that they believe Donald Trump should be removed from office before Jan. 20.

Some of them called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked — as has at least one GOP lawmaker, Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

The amendment has periodically been discussed as a means of last resort to remove a rogue or incapacitated president.

Here's what you need to know about the amendment:

  • How it works: To forcibly wrest power from Trump, Vice President Mike Pence would have to be on board, according to the text of the amendment. Read the full language here.
  • Trump could dispute their move: He would need to write a letter to Congress. Pence and the Cabinet would then have four days to dispute him. Congress would then vote — it requires a two-thirds supermajority, usually 67 senators and 290 House members to permanently remove him.
  • Some history about the amendment: The 25th Amendment was enacted in the wake of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, whose predecessor Dwight Eisenhower suffered major heart attacks. It was meant to create a clear line of succession and prepare for urgent contingencies.

 