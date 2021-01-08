Pelosi tells colleagues there is more Democratic support for impeachment this time than last time

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells her caucus she prefers Trump resigning or the 25th Amendment before impeaching him. But she made clear that there is more backing within the House Democratic Caucus for impeaching Trump now than there was in 2019.
She has not yet given a sense of timing or detailed the articles they are pursuing, but the call is ongoing.
“The President chose to be an insurrectionist," Pelosi said, according to a source on the call. “Impeachment encourages conversation on the 25th Amendment. That’s picked up a lot of steam.”
According to this person, she also said, “How we go forward is a subject for this caucus.”
Some background: A source tells CNN that the current draft of the impeachment resolution now includes 131 members, including Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern, a further sign of the growing momentum.