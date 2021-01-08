Democrats plan to introduce articles of impeachment as early as Monday
From CNN's Lauren Fox, Manu Raju and Jamie Gangel
House Democrats are currently planning to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump as soon as Monday, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
That could set up a vote in the House early to the middle of next week. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has not explicitly said when this will go to the floor.
This would be the second time the House has unveiled articles of impeachment against President Trump.
In December 2019, the House impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate acquitted him on both charges last February.
57 min ago
Pence calls slain Capitol police officer an "American hero" in tweet expressing condolences
From CNN's Jason Hoffman and Betsy Klein
Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that he and the second lady were “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of US Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and send our deepest sympathies and prayers to his family, friends and fellow officers.”
Pence goes on to write Sicknick was “American hero who gave his life defending our Capitol.”
President Trump has not commented specifically on the death of Sicknick at the hands of insurrectionists he incited, however the White House released a statement through deputy press secretary Judd Deere.
“Anytime a member of law enforcement dies in the line of duty it is a solemn reminder to us all that they run toward danger to maintain peace. The President and the entire Administration extend our prayers to Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s family as we all grieve the loss of this American hero,” Deere said in a statement to CNN.
See Pence's tweets:
50 min ago
New York governor says Trump should resign
From CNN's Laura Ly
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he believes President Trump should resign.
"I believe President Trump should resign. I believe if he doesn’t resign, I believe he should be impeached," he said at a news conference Friday.
Cuomo said he calls upon every New York federal official to call for Trump’s resignation so that the country may be spared another impeachment process.
"The question will always be, what did you do when Washington anarchy descended?" he asked. "What did you do at that moment? And you’ll live with the consequences."
Cuomo described Wednesday’s events at the US Capitol Building as "horrific."
"This was the result of a leader, who for four years actually appealed to the worst in people, appealed to fear and racism and discrimination, appealed to people’s fear of different people," he said. "When you demonize differences, you literally tear the fabric of this nation apart."
Cuomo also expressed shock at the security failures that allowed a mob of Trump supporters to breach the Capitol.
"From a security point of view, I’m shocked at what they allowed to happen," Cuomo said. "If you look at this, any bunch of thugs, any mob can literally take over the government, which is what they did."
1 hr 1 min ago
Democrats discuss the possibility of a Senate impeachment trial after Trump leaves office
From CNN's Manu Raju
On a conference call with Democrats, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff discussed what would happen with the Senate impeachment trial if the House impeaches President Trump, according to multiple sources on the call.
Since Republicans are unlikely to hold a trial before Jan. 20, Senate Democrats would be able to hold a trial after Jan. 20 once they officially take the majority.
That could be awkward for the Biden administration as the new President tries to unite the country and focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Also, Schiff noted a Senate trial after Trump leaves would present a messaging challenge since they are arguing now he is an imminent threat to the republic. But Schiff argued it would still be valid as a constitutional act and convicting Trump after leaving office would be important to prevent him from running again, they said.
Raskin said the 25th Amendment could happen via the Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence, but added that there's another route: Congress could create a commission, a majority of which could then vote to remove Trump. If Pence consents, he is removed. But they recognize that is unlikely to happen with the time left and that Pence is unlikely to go along. But there was talk about passing such a bill to create a commission to keep the pressure on Trump.
In terms of timing for an impeachment vote, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi hasn’t explicitly said, but did say she would consult with House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern about the process. They are considering allowing the Rules Committee to act first but that committee hasn’t been formally organized yet.
1 hr 24 min ago
West Virginia state legislator, who filmed himself storming Capitol, faces criminal charges
From CNN's Kara Scannell
Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state legislator who recorded himself storming the Capitol on Wednesday, faces criminal charges, US officials said.
Evans has been charged in a criminal complaint with entering restricted area and entering the US Capitol, said Ken Kohl, a top official in the US attorney’s office for Washington, DC.
1 hr 2 min ago
Biden expresses condolences for slain Capitol Police officer
From CNN's Sarah Mucha
President-elect Joe Biden began his Cabinet announcements Friday by expressing condolences for the Capitol Police officer who died in the line of duty following the insurgence on Capitol Hill, saying that the people who are responsible should be held accountable.
"Our sympathies and our concerns go out to his family, and the people responsible should be held accountable, and they will be," Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware.
The officer, Brian D. Sicknick, was injured Wednesday when a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol.
He died at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday "due to injuries sustained while on-duty," Capitol Police officials said in a statement.
Watch the moment:
1 hr 27 min ago
Biden introduces Cabinet picks after Trump publicly acknowledges he will not serve second term
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
President-elect Joe Biden is speaking now from Wilmington, Delaware, where he is introducing another round of Cabinet picks.
The two picks mark the completion of Biden's announcements for his Cabinet secretary nominees, less than two weeks from the President-elect's inauguration.
The only outstanding pick for a top-level position is CIA director.
Last night, Trump acknowledged publicly for the first time that he will not serve a second term, stopping short of congratulating Biden but acknowledging a transfer of power is now underway.
Today's Cabinet announcements come just days after pro-Trump supporters stormed and breached the US Capitol. Five people are dead, including a US Capitol Police officer, after Trump urged his supporters to fight against the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes in Congress, repeating lies about the election being stolen from him and promising to join them.
1 hr 46 min ago
Man seen in viral photograph at Nancy Pelosi's desk arrested
From CNN’s Kara Scannell
The man photographed sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested and charged with three federal counts including theft of public property, federal officials said Friday.
Federal officials said Richard Barnett of Arkansas was taken into custody Friday morning in Little Rock.
Barnett was charged with knowingly entering and remaining in restricted building ground without authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and the theft of public property, officials said.
A resident of Alabama was also charged in connection with the pipe bomb found on the south side of the Capitol building, 11 Molotov cocktails and military-style weapon found in his pickup truck.
“Just because you’ve left the DC region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol,” said Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in Charge Washington field office.
“The FBI is not sparing any resources in this investigation,” he said.
2 hr 6 min ago
Top House Republican calls Biden "President-elect" for first time and warns against impeachment
From CNN's Manu Raju
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned in a statement against the impeachment efforts being discussed in the chamber and for the first time called Joe Biden "President-elect."
“Impeaching the President with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more," he said in the statement.
"I have reached out to President-elect Biden today and plan to speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature and unite the country to solve America’s challenges," he continued.