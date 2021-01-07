Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, right, speaks during a press conference on January 7. Maryland Governor's office

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said he thinks the nation would be better off if President Trump were to be removed from office during a news conference Thursday.

"I think there’s no question that America would be better off if the President would resign or be removed from office. And if Mike Pence, the vice president of the United States, would conduct a peaceful transfer of power over the next 13 days until President Biden is sworn in," he said.

"We need leadership right now and we need to stop all of this craziness," Hogan said.

He called the attack by pro-Trump supporters "heinous" and an attack on the rule of law.

"What we saw in the nation’s Capitol was not just an attack on the people’s representatives or historic buildings and our law enforcement. It was an attack on the rule of law, the foundation of self-government and who we are as Americans. The mob may have shattered glass but they did not and they will not shatter our democracy," he said.

Hogan also noted that while he had the state's National Guard ready to be deployed to the Capitol, he was unable to get immediate federal authorization to send them in for nearly 90 minutes.