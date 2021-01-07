Live TV
Congress certifies Biden win after violent Capitol riot

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Mike Hayes and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 3:08 p.m. ET, January 7, 2021
1 min ago

Maryland governor calls for Trump to either resign or be removed from office

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, right, speaks during a press conference on January 7.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, right, speaks during a press conference on January 7. Maryland Governor's office

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said he thinks the nation would be better off if President Trump were to be removed from office during a news conference Thursday.

"I think there’s no question that America would be better off if the President would resign or be removed from office. And if Mike Pence, the vice president of the United States, would conduct a peaceful transfer of power over the next 13 days until President Biden is sworn in," he said.

"We need leadership right now and we need to stop all of this craziness," Hogan said.

He called the attack by pro-Trump supporters "heinous" and an attack on the rule of law.

"What we saw in the nation’s Capitol was not just an attack on the people’s representatives or historic buildings and our law enforcement. It was an attack on the rule of law, the foundation of self-government and who we are as Americans. The mob may have shattered glass but they did not and they will not shatter our democracy," he said.

Hogan also noted that while he had the state's National Guard ready to be deployed to the Capitol, he was unable to get immediate federal authorization to send them in for nearly 90 minutes.

 

6 min ago

Black protesters are treated "completely different," BLM co-founder says

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, speaks during an interview on January 7.
Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, speaks during an interview on January 7. CNN via Cisco Webex

Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, condemned security officials’ response to the Capitol Hill riots today, saying protesters who were marching for civil rights over the summer were treated much more harshly. 

“Black leaders, Black organizers, Black protesters are treated completely different,” Cullors told CNN. “…We are met with rubber bullets. People in Louisville, Kentucky, were met with riot gear. Here in Los Angeles we were met with tear gas and brutalized by a militarized police force.”

Cullors went on to say it was “disgusting” that there was “no to little security yesterday.” 

She also praised President-elect Joe Biden’s remarks earlier today in which he also drew a contrast between the security response to the Capitol riots and the police response to Black Lives Matter protesters over the summer.

“Hearing President-elect Joe Biden really speak to the dire situation that happened and clarifying that Black Lives Matter protesters have been and continue to be treated differently than White supremacist terrorists was huge,” she said. “He's speaking not just to the country, but speaking on a global stage.”

12 min ago

Suspects in Capitol riot are appearing in court

From CNN's Christina Carrega, Noah Broder and Katelyn Polantz

The first defendants arrested during the Capitol riot yesterday are appearing in court now.

In some of the first appearances in the DC Superior Court on Thursday, prosecutors asked for the judge to block defendants from being in the city, noting they were not residents.

Judge Juliet McKenna ordered Michael Jared Amos, 38, of Florida, to stay out of the District of Columbia until further notice, only allowing him in the capital for court-related appearances.

Amos was charged on Wednesday with unlawful entry into the US Capitol building and violating the 6 p.m. curfew set by the mayor. Amos is accused of disobeying the commands of Capitol Police and MPD police officers, and that he ignored the citywide curfew. He has pleaded not guilty. 

Another defendant David Ross, 33, of Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry and violating the 6 p.m. curfew. He also was ordered by the judge to stay away from Washington, DC.

During his court appearance Thursday over Zoom, Amos sat in a holding cell, and said his cell phone was dead. He was wearing a surgical mask and an army green T-shirt with a stars and stripe design. He said he had a hotel room in the DC area, and would be heading out of the city.

Ross, just before his brief hearing ended, asked the judge to explain the charges because he did not understand them, so the judge informed Ross to speak to his attorney.

The federal court, DC's District Court, will also be hearing new cases related to the riots on Thursday, and that hearing is set to begin shortly.

The DC Superior Court initial hearings are ongoing. 

25 min ago

Pelosi: "My phone is exploding with 'impeach, impeach, impeach'"

From CNN's Clare Foran, Manu Raju and Daniella Diaz

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly press conference at the US Capitol on January 7 in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly press conference at the US Capitol on January 7 in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Trump “a very dangerous person who should not continue in office,” adding, “this is urgent. This is emergency of the highest magnitude,” when asked at her news conference if she would encourage Cabinet members not to resign so that they can invoke the 25th Amendment."

Asked how long she would wait to see if the 25th Amendment would be invoked before potentially pursing impeachment, Pelosi said, “While there’s only 13 days left, any day can be a horror show for America."

Pelosi also described the interest she is receiving from members to move forward with impeachment.

“My members are very much interested. My phone is exploding with ‘impeach, impeach, impeach,'" she said, adding, “I don’t have immediate plans. We haven’t even been to sleep since the folly of the Republicans deciding we should go until four in the morning for no purpose whatsoever except to be enablers of the President’s sedition.” 

Asked about how long she would give Vice President Mike Pence to take action Pelosi said: “I don’t know how quickly he might respond, we’ll see. That could be quick.” She added, "I don't think that it'll take long to get an answer from the Vice President. It will either be yes or it will be no.”

As she discussed members of the Cabinet, Pelosi also said that the acting Secretary of Defense “has to answer for where the national guard was yesterday.”

“Ask each member of the Cabinet: Do they stand by these actions? Are they ready to say in the next 13 days this dangerous man can do further harm to our country, an assault on our democracy,” Pelosi said.

 

11 min ago

House Sergeant-at-Arms will submit resignation, Pelosi says

From CNN's Manu Raju, Daniella Diaz and Clare Foran

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 7.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 7. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she called for the resignation of the US Capitol Police chief and said the House Sergeant-at-Arms has told her he is submitting his resignation.

"I am calling for the resignation of the chief of the Capitol police and I have received notice that Mr. Irving will be submitting his resignation," Pelosi said.
33 min ago

State Department political appointee fired after tweeting Trump "unfit to remain in office"

From CNN's Kylie Atwood

A State Department political appointee was fired by the White House today after tweeting last night that President Trump was unfit for office and was to blame for the mob attack on the Capitol, according to two sources familiar with the firing.

“President Trump fomented an insurrectionist mob that attacked the Capitol today. He continues to take every opportunity to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power,” Gabriel Noronha, who worked on Iran at the State Department and was previously a staffer on Capitol Hill, tweeted. “These actions threaten our democracy and our Republic. Trump is entirely unfit to remain in office, and needs to go.”

Noronha also said that all government officials must uphold the Constitution, not a political party.

“All government officials swear to uphold and defend the constitution. That is where our loyalties must lie – not to any man or political party. @JoeBiden has won the election for President and we must all work together to rebuild our economy and defend our nation,” Noronha wrote in his second tweet.

Noronha was notified that he would be fired in a letter from the State Department liaison to the White House today, said a source familiar with the letter. He was given no explicit reason for his ouster, the source said.

Noronha’s bosses at the State Department did not object to him posting his opinion on his personal Twitter account, the sources said. It is unclear who at the White House made the decision to fire him.

Together his two tweets received almost 30,000 retweets as of Thursday afternoon.

Noronha, the State Department and White House did not immediately reply to request for comment.

 See his tweet:

32 min ago

FBI working closely with authorities to bring charges in yesterday's "siege of the Capitol"

From CNN's Evan Perez

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6.
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday said the “violence and destruction of property” at the US Capitol building Wednesday showed “a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process.”

Wray, in a statement, went on to say that “we do not tolerate violent agitators and extremists who use the guise of First Amendment-protected activity to incite violence and wreak havoc,” and the FBI director went on to say that they would be held accountable.

“Such behavior betrays the values of our democracy,” he said in the statement. “Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol.”

Wray said the FBI has deployed its full investigative resources and they are working closely with local, state and federal authorities to “aggressively pursue those involved in criminal activity during the events of January 6.”

He said agents and analysts have been gathering evidence, sharing intelligence, and working with federal prosecutors to bring charges.

35 min ago

AG nominee Merrick Garland: Rule of law is the very foundation of democracy

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury, Kate Sullivan and Eric Bradner

Federal Judge Merrick Garland delivers remarks after being nominated to be U.S. attorney general by President-elect Joe Biden at The Queen theater on January 7 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Federal Judge Merrick Garland delivers remarks after being nominated to be U.S. attorney general by President-elect Joe Biden at The Queen theater on January 7 in Wilmington, Delaware. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's attorney general pick Merrick Garland addressed the Capitol siege while accepting his nomination, calling it a reminder of why rule of law is the very foundation of democracy.

"As everyone who watched yesterday's events in Washington now understands, if they did not understand before, the rule of law is not just some lawyer's turn of phrase. It is the very foundation of our democracy. The essence of the rule of law is that like cases are treated alike. That there not be one rule for Democrats and another for Republicans, one rule for friends, another for foes, one rule for the powerful, another for the powerless, one rule for the rich, and another for the poor, or different rules, depending on one's race or ethnicity. The essence of its great corollary, equal justice until law, is that all citizens are protected in the exercise of their civil rights. Those ideals have animated the Department of Justice since the very moment of its inception," he said.

Garland, whose nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016 by President Barack Obama was ignored by Senate Republicans, was seen as a top contender for the position, but concerns about the vacancy his selection would create on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia had raised alarm bells among Biden and many advisers who believed Senate Republicans would block any nomination to that seat. Democrats winning both Georgia Senate allayed those concerns.

17 min ago

Joe Biden says police treated Black Lives Matter protesters "very differently"

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on January 7.
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on January 7. Susan Walsh/AP

President-elect Joe Biden said that yesterday, after the chaos started, at the Capitol his granddaughter texted him a photo of police in full military gear lining the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during a Black Lives Matter protest.

"No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday there wouldn't — they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol," he said.

He continued:  "We all know that is true, and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable."

Watch the moment: