Trump's comments "directly led" to violent protests at the US Capitol, UK official says
From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite
President Donald Trump’s comments "directly led" to the violent protests at the US Capitol, British Home Secretary Priti Patel told British media early on Thursday.
"His comments directly led to the violence," Patel said on BBC Breakfast.
"He basically has made a number of comments yesterday that helped to fuel that violence and, you know, he didn't do anything to de-escalate that," she said.
"Quite frankly the violence that we've seen has just been so appalling and there is no justification for it," she added.
Patel referred to the US as "a beacon of democracy and freedom," adding that the country should now move on and get on with an orderly transition.
Since Patel’s interview, President Trump has said in a statement "there will be an orderly transition on January 20th." This came after a formal affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
12 min ago
You might hear talk of the 25th Amendment today. Here's what you need to know.
From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
After violent pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, a growing number of Republican leaders and Cabinet officials told CNN that they believe Donald Trump should be removed from office before Jan. 20.
Four of them called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. The amendment has periodically been discussed as a means of last resort to remove a rogue or incapacitated president.
Here's what you need to know about the amendment:
How it works: To forcibly wrest power from Trump, Vice President Mike Pence would have to be on board, according to the text of the amendment. Read the full language here. Pence would also need either a majority of Trump's Cabinet officials to agree the President is unfit for office and temporarily seize power from him.
Trump could dispute their move: He would need to write a letter to Congress. Pence and the Cabinet would then have four days to dispute him. Congress would then vote — it requires a two-thirds supermajority, usually 67 senators and 290 House members to permanently remove him.
Some history about the amendment: The 25th Amendment was enacted in the wake of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, whose predecessor Dwight Eisenhower suffered major heart attacks. It was meant to create a clear line of succession and prepare for urgent contingencies.
7 min ago
These are the senators who voted against certifying some Electoral College results
The joint session of Congress, which is normally a ceremonial step, was halted for several hours when rioters breached the Capitol.
Proceedings resumed at about 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, with Vice President Mike Pence bringing the Senate session back into order.
The Senate and House rejected objections to throw out Georgia and Pennsylvania's electoral votes for Biden. Republicans also objected to Arizona, Nevada and Michigan's electoral votes, but the motions failed before they reached debate.
The Senate voted 93 to 6 to dismiss the objection raised by Republicans to Arizona's results, and 92 to 7 to reject the objection to Pennsylvania.
These are the senators who voted to object to some of the results of the election (and the states they objected to):
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (Arizona, Pennsylvania)
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley (Arizona, Pennsylvania)
Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall (Arizona, Pennsylvania)
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (Arizona, Pennsylvania)
Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (Arizona, Pennsylvania)
"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement.
"I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again," Trump said while repeating false claims about the election that incited a mob to storm the Capitol.
1 hr 2 min ago
Biden will introduce his attorney general nominee today as impacts of Capitol riot continue to unfold
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to introduce Merrick Garland as his choice for attorney general, along with other senior members of the Justice Department leadership team, during an announcement at 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday in Wilmington, Delaware, aides say.
The timing of the event has taken on even greater significance, given the violent breach of the Capitol yesterday, along with the rest of the mob-fueled insurrection.
Following Biden’s strong denunciation of the violence yesterday, Garland is also poised to speak for the first time, offering a window into his thinking on what the role of the Department of Justice is in the post-Trump era.
Some background on the nominee: Obama nominated Garland to the Supreme Court after a vacancy was created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016. Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, refused for months to hold confirmation hearings or the required vote in the chamber.
When Trump took office, Garland's nomination expired and he returned to his position as chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit. The court is charged with reviewing challenges to administrative agencies. He stepped down from the position as chief judge in February 2020, but still serves on the court. President Bill Clinton appointed him to the court in 1997.
1 hr 6 min ago
All four living former US presidents decried the Capitol breach
From CNN's Paul LeBlanc
All four living former presidents — Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter — derided the rioters who forced an evacuation of the House and Senate chambers of the US Capitol in strongly worded statements that stressed the need for a peaceful transfer of power.
"History will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation. But we'd be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise," Obama said of his successor and the chaos that engulfed the nation's capital Wednesday.
Supporters, spurred by President Trump, breached the Capitol complex on Wednesday and threw into question when Congress would resume counting Electoral College votes and declare President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the election.
"Right now, Republican leaders have a choice made clear in the desecrated chambers of democracy," Obama, a Democrat, said. "They can continue down this road and keep stoking the raging fires. Or they can choose reality and take the first steps toward extinguishing the flames. They can choose America."
Bush, the last previous Republican president, said that "this is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic."
"I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement. The violent assault on the Capitol —and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress — was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes," he added.
1 hr 11 min ago
Rioters stormed the halls of Congress yesterday to block Biden's win. Here's how it all unfolded.
From CNN's Ted Barrett, Manu Raju and Peter Nickeas
Supporters of President Trump breached the Capitol yesterday, engulfing the building in chaos after Trump urged his supporters to fight against the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden's win.
A woman, who is yet to be identified, died after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, DC police confirmed to CNN.
Here's how key events unfolded throughout the day:
Shortly after 1 p.m. ET, hundreds of pro-Trump protesters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the Capitol, where they tussled with officers in full riot gear, some calling the officers "traitors" for doing their jobs.
About 90 minutes later, police said demonstrators got into the building and the doors to the House and Senate were being locked. Shortly after, the House floor was evacuated by police. Vice President Mike Pence was also evacuated from the chamber, he was to perform his role in the counting of electoral votes.
An armed standoff took place at the House front door as of 3 p.m. ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at someone who was trying to breach it. A Trump supporter was also pictured standing at the Senate dais earlier in the afternoon.
The Senate floor was cleared of rioters as of 3:30 p.m. ET, and an officer told CNN that they had successfully squeezed them away from the Senate wing of the building and towards the Rotunda, and they were removing them out of the East and West doors of the Capitol.
The US Capitol Police worked to secure the second floor of the Capitol first, and were seen just before 5 p.m. pushing demonstrators off the steps on the east side of the building. With about 30 minutes to go before Washington, DC's 6 p.m. ET curfew, Washington police amassed in a long line to push the mob back from the Capitol grounds. It took until roughly 5:40 p.m. ET for the building to once again be secured, according to the sergeant-at-arms.
Lawmakers began returning to the Capitol after the building was secured and made it clear that they intended to resume their intended business — namely, confirming Biden's win over Trump by counting the votes in the Electoral College.
Proceedings resumed at about 8 p.m. ET with Pence — who never left the Capitol, according to his press secretary — bringing the Senate session back into order.