Republican congressman calls for Trump to be removed from office
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, tweeted a video message Thursday calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and President Trump to be removed from office.
Kinzinger said that yesterday, it became evident that Trump "has abdicated his duty to protect the American people and the people's house."
Kinzinger said Trump "invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw here."
"It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment and end this nightmare," he added.
1 hr 6 min ago
Law enforcement officials expecting dozens of charges against US Capitol rioters
From CNN's Evan Perez
Following Wednesday’s embarrassing federal response to Pro-Trump rioters ransacking of the Capitol, the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies are planning a push to make arrests and bring charges against those who led the insurrection, federal law enforcement officials said.
Dozens of charges are expected in Washington DC’s local and federal courts, including as many as 15 federal cases against people who are believed to be involved in the more serious alleged crimes, the officials said Thursday.
FBI digital experts spent the night ingesting surveillance video from the Capitol buildings and the area around the complex and are using software to match images and faces with social media posts showing some of the mayhem. In some cases, people involved in storming the Capitol made social media postings ahead of the rally making clear what their plans were, which federal prosecutors can use to help bring charges.
Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and other federal officials are coordinating the response but are also facing questions about why law enforcement appeared unprepared for the onslaught that in many ways had already been telegraphed by President Trump and his supporters on social media.
Part of the response Thursday includes repairing and building new harder-to-breach fencing around the capitol west-facing grounds to protect the area to be used for Inauguration ceremonies in two weeks. Trump supporters could be seen swarming over the stage where Biden will take the oath of office.
Some more context: On Wednesday, CNN reported that a law enforcement source confirmed to CNN that pipe bombs were found at the headquarters for the DNC, RNC and grounds of the United States Capitol. The source said all the devices were safely detonated by the police. A source told CNN there could be charges related to that as well.
1 hr 44 min ago
Trump national security official resigns after yesterday's violence
From CNN's Alex Marquardt
Ryan Tully, senior director for European and Russian Affairs, has resigned from the National Security Council, a White House official confirms to CNN. He quit after a violent mob stormed the US Capitol yesterday.
The resignation was first reported by Bloomberg News.
1 hr 47 min ago
Video appears to show Capitol Hill police officer taking selfie with rioter
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
Livestream video appears to show a Capitol Hill police officer taking a selfie with a rioter inside the building.
The snippet of livestream posted online is short, and it's unclear what prompted, or followed, the interaction.
CNN has reached out to the Capitol Hill Police for comment about the incident.
1 hr 17 min ago
About 6,200 National Guardsmen mobilized to help in Washington, DC
From CNN's Barbara Starr
Several states and the District of Columbia are mobilizing approximately 6,200 National Guardsmen to Washington, DC, a US defense official tells CNN.
The guardsmen being deployed from out of state include 1,000 from New York, 500 from Maryland and 500 from New Jersey.
As CNN previously reported, the DC National Guard also activated 1,100 members Wednesday to assist in the response to the insurrection at the Capitol.
1 hr 15 min ago
FBI asks public to help identify rioters
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
The FBI is asking Americans to step up and help identify the people that participated in Wednesday's riot and insurrection at the US Capitol.
It's not just tips and information that the agency wants, it's also asking for photos or videos.
"The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC," it said on its website. "The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021."
You can find out how to submit tips and information here.
1 hr 39 min ago
DC attorney general says federal law enforcement partners "let us down"
From CNN's Nicky Robertson
DC Attorney General Karl Racine on Thursday said that federal law enforcement officials let down DC in handling the rioters Wednesday but notes that it is not in his jurisdiction to prosecute the majority of offenses committed.
“DC law enforcement officers, frankly, they did their jobs. And they went out and afterward, they helped the Capitol Police restore order and arrested folks pursuant to the curfew order that Mayor Bowser invoked. Our federal partners let us down,” Racine said, noting DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's curfew last night, during an interview Thursday morning on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.
Racine said that he hopes President-elect Joe Biden’s attorney general pick Merrick Garland will pursue arrests.
“My office, for example, is not the predominant prosecutor for the adult offenses that were committed yesterday. The United States attorney's office with the United States attorney appointed by President Trump is the prosecutor. I certainly hope those career prosecutors and I do have faith in career prosecutors, will do the right thing, and I know that Merrick Garland and his new U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia will prosecute,” he stated.
2 hr 11 min ago
Democratic senator says a laptop was stolen from his office during US Capitol riots
From CNN's Pervaiz Shallwani
Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon, says rioters who ransacked his office at the US Capitol building Wednesday stole a laptop that was on a table.
In a video posted to his Twitter page early morning, Merkley says rioters “smashed the door virtually off its hinges.” He said the door was unlocked.
Merkley said rioters “tore things off the walls,” including art from a renowned artist, showed a Trump 2020 flag that was left behind and stole a laptop that sitting on a table. He also show a cigarette butt that was stamped out.
“So count this office is trashed. You can see the debris is all over the floor,” he says.
Watch the video here:
1 hr 54 min ago
Another Trump official resigns after the Capitol Hill riots
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
John Costello, the Commerce Department's deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and security, has resigned his post in the wake of the insurrection on Capitol Hill yesterday and the President's response, a senior administration official tells CNN.
Costello's resignation is the latest, but likely not the last, in a string of resignations fueled by the President's handling of yesterday's unrest.